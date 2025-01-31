The Untouchables: Which Warriors Players Should Be Off-Limits in Trade Talks?

From what looked like a rather uninspiring trade deadline for the Golden State Warriors, all of a sudden the franchise is back in the mix for some of the biggest names that could be on the move over the next week.

Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine have both re-emerged as possible trade targets for the Warriors in recent days, with each player making over $40 million and therefore requiring significant pieces to be relinquished in any deal.

Which Warriors players are untouchable prior to the trade deadline?

Things only became more complicated after Golden State secured a surprise 116-109 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Just as notable as the victory itself, arguably the three biggest contributors to the seven-point win were players who all currently find themselves in the middle of trade conversations.

Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 27 points, and Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II each had season-highs in scoring as the Warriors overturned a 14-point deficit. Wiggins' $26.3 million contract is likely to be needed in any deal for LaVine or Butler, while Looney and Payton are both on expiring contracts and therefore viewed as key salary filler.

Despite their excellent performances on Wednesday, neither of the trio are going to become untouchable based on one game. So, who are Golden State's untouchable players ahead of next week's trade deadline? Let's take a look:

1. Stephen Curry

As the Warriors have stumbled down the standings over recent weeks, there has been growing speculation on Stephen Curry's future and whether the franchise should be open to moving its best ever player.

Depending on what happens over the remainder of the season, that's a conversation that could arise more prominently in the summer. For now, Curry not only remains clearly untouchable, but he also can't legally be traded after signing an extension in August.

2. Jonathan Kuminga

Many fans would argue this shouldn't be the case, but based on the latest reporting the Warriors once again appear eager to wed themselves to Jonathan Kuminga. According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic on Wednesday, "Kuminga (is) considered essentially off the table for any deal involving Butler or LaVine."

If that's the case and the currently injured Kuminga remains with Golden State past the deadline, then the front office and ownership best be prepared to hand him a significant contract extension as a restricted free agent. Letting the 22-year-old walk for nothing in the offseason would be a disaster.

3. Brandin Podziemski

If the Warriors weren't prepared to trade Brandin Podziemski in a deal for Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, why should they consider moving the young guard now after his value has fallen? If anything Podziemski's lower value should mean they double-down on the hope of him becoming an All-Star in the future, particularly after some really positive signs just prior to and upon return from an abdominal injury.

The other big element with Podziemski is that he's still got two years left on his rookie contract. In today's age of the first and second tax aprons, having an impactful player on such minimal money is incredibly valuable.

Of course, both Podziemski and Kuminga aren't fully untouchable and would be moved in the right scenario, but none of the players the Warriors have been linked to so far are worth giving up either young player.

4. Draymond Green

You could make a strong case that the Warriors should actually consider Draymond Green (not Wiggins) as the big-salary piece to move in a Butler or LaVine trade, particularly if they're going to recommit to Kuminga as their power forward of the future.

Yet the facts are that Green's connection with Curry is undeniable, and that his stature at the franchise is so cemented that it would be downright shocking if he was traded in the next week.