There is already a home stand that could make or break the Warriors season

As the Golden State Warriors enter the 2025-26 regular season, every single game will hold huge weight as the team attempts to earn a favorable seed in a loaded Western Conference.

Yet, with the NBA's revealing of the full schedule for the 2025-26 regular season, their entire campaign could boil down to their performance during an eight-game home stretch in January: one which will feature a number of tough matchups that could either bolster or irrevocably dampen their record.

Here is the Warriors' schedule for the 2025-26 regular season



*Fifteen back-to-backs

*Six-game November road trip

*Eight-game January homestand

*Two straight games in San Antonio and Minnesota

*Seven of final 10 at home

With matchups against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and a number of other teams slated for this span, the Warriors will get their first real chance to prove themselves at the perfect point in the season.

A home stretch in January could be season-defining for the Warriors

Last season, prior to their acquisition of Jimmy Butler, Golden State was largely stuck in a stagnancy that made it seem like they would be destined for a low play-in seed, effectively eliminating them from title contention before the postseason even began.

In the month of January, the team held a sub-par record of 8-8 while playing against some of the league's weakest opponents, including the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards. Although they came away with victories in both of those games, they also lost two games to the Sacramento Kings and were also defeated by the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

At the time, this stretch seemed representative of where the Warriors' season was heading: a disappointing mediocrity.

Now, however, they are in line for a full season with their veteran trio and, barring injury, will have multiple months prior to the new year to solidify the chemistry between their three star players.

Given the team's age and injury history, they must do their utmost to secure a comfortable seed in the Western Conference: a difficult proposition given the sheer amount of talent surrounding them.

Yet, they can also prove their dominance, and significantly bolster their record, by capitalizing on some of the easier matchups during this home stretch.

In January, they will face off against the Portland Trailblazers, the Charlotte Hornets and the Sacramento Kings: games which will be must-win affairs as the season wears on.

While it may seem like an overstatement to say that one stretch of games could define the team's season, a series of strong performances in January could set the tone for the final three months, allowing the Warriors to carry a stronger momentum into the playoffs this time around.