Timberwolves’ path to Jonathan Kuminga requires dumping former Warriors player

The Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as the latest suitor for Jonathan Kuminga, with the former Golden State Warriors forward remaining unsigned over a month through free agency.

But the Timberwolves, just like other suitors in the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, face a financial hurdle that means any Kuminga addition would likely have to come at the expense of another former Warrior in Donte DiVincenzo.

Timberwolves’ path to Kuminga requires dumping DiVincenzo

Unless Kuminga is willing to sign a minimum contract with the Timberwolves -- which absolutely won’t happen -- a sign-and-trade will be needed that likely requires dumping DiVincenzo’s deal in a prior move.

Much like Moses Moody at the Warriors, DiVincenzo has found himself in trade rumors this summer largely because he’s facing a long stint on the sidelines after suffering a devastating torn achilles in this year’s playoffs. The Timberwolves are pushing up against the second apron and DiVincenzo’s $12.5 million salary -- which is coincidentally the same as Moody’s -- has been seen as a tool to open up some more financial flexibility.

As Charlie Walton of Sports Illustrated recently outlined, Minnesota’s path to Kuminga might require dumping DiVincenzo’s contract and then using another salary such as the recently acquired Josh Green in a sign-and-trade with the Hawks.

"One path for Minnesota to acquire Kuminga is to dump Donte DiVincenzo’s $12.5 million expiring contract. That would put the Wolves below the first apron, giving them the opportunity to send out Josh Green’s $14.7 million expiring contract in a sign-and-trade with Atlanta," Walton wrote.

Timberwolves can grant Jonathan Kuminga a significant role

Minnesota would have to be an attractive destination for Kuminga given their hole at power forward, having traded away both Julius Randle and Naz Reid in bold moves earlier in the offseason. The Timberwolves joined the Warriors in a failed pursuit of LeBron James, and have really only added Trey Lyles as a replacement power forward option this summer.

That leaves a significant role open for Kuminga if he can land at the Timberwolves, but the hoops the front office would have to jump through - including sacrificing DiVincenzo - may be too great for it to be a realistic option.

After an incredibly long restricted free agency with the Warriors last offseason, Kuminga and his camp have been willing to wait again in the hope that a better financial outcome materializes for the former seventh overall pick.