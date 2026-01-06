Trae Young rumors may have just solved Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga problem

The Golden State Warriors have been unable to find a legitimate solution to their ongoing Jonathan Kuminga problem. However, a new potential suitor may have just entered the mix. If the Atlanta Hawks have any interest in Kuminga, the Warriors could potentially jump into a deal as the third team in a Trae Young trade.

Kuminga could be a decent frontcourt partner for Jalen Johnson, especially if they see Zaccharie Risacher as more of a two guard (or a bench piece). The Hawks’ athletic core could be a decent new home for Kuminga, too. Obviously, any potential trade would be predicated on Atlanta’s potential interest.

However, if nothing else, a new pathway to trading Kuminga has just opened up.

Warriors could be third team in Trae Young trade

Getting a deal to work could potentially be a challenge, but there are definitely ways to make it happen. Teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves would make it particularly difficult because of their apron status, but even then, it’s possible.

For example, if the Hawks wanted a return of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Mike Conley, Leonard Miller, and draft capital, a deal would be possible. Golden State could potentially get back Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, which would improve its rotation.

In the case of the Washington Wizards, Golden State could look to get back someone like Corey Kispert. With the Sacramento Kings, it would be someone like Malik Monk or Keon Ellis.

The point is, there are plenty of opportunities for the Warriors to add decent depth in a deal that would send Kuminga to the Hawks as part of a potential Trae Young trade.

The Toronto Raptors could be another interesting team for the Warriors to pick from, should they show interest in adding Young to their core of Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.

Though injury issues have held him back this season, adding a guy like Jakob Poeltl could seriously improve the Warriors’ center position. That said, they may be hesitant to trade for a guy who hasn’t been able to stay on the court this season, and rightfully so.

It may not be super pretty, but getting back Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., and a first-round pick from the Hawks could improve the Warriors’ depth. Atlanta could get Kuminga, Kyle Kuzma, and the Bucks’ 2031 first-rounder.

None of the trades would be straightforward, but there are definitely situations out there that make some sense, especially if the Hawks are particularly interested in Kuminga.