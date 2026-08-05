Trayce Jackson-Davis could get the opportunity of a lifetime after Warriors departure

During the early portions of his career with the Golden State Warriors, it seemed as though Trayce Jackson-Davis had a promising future ahead of him.

He averaged 7.9 points, five rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 70.2% from the field across 68 games as a rookie, and he finished just shy of making the NBA's All-Rookie team. His upside was always limited as a defender, but he showed enough flashes as an above-the-rim scorer and play finisher that there seemed to be a path for his continued development.

When Golden State came to depend on him as an actual part of their center rotation, though, the wheels fell off. Jackson-Davis started 37 games in 2024-25, and his efficiency dropped precipitously. He was out of the rotation almost entirely by the end of the season.

It wasn't all that surprising, therefore, when Jackson-Davis was moved to the Toronto Raptors at this past season's deadline in what was essentially a cap-shaving maneuver. But now that he's found a new home, the Raptors are giving Jackson-Davis the chance to prove himself as a bona fide NBA contributor.

He only needs to seize the opportunity that's in front of him.

Trayce Jackson-Davis may have found a real home with the Toronto Raptors

Jackson-Davis's opportunities were limited last season even after his move to Toronto. Apart from a surprising, double-double debut with the team, he largely didn't factor into the regular-season rotation— averaging just 1.8 points on a diet of five minutes per game.

But Toronto's center depth saw some overhaul this offseason. It lost Sandro Mamukelashvili to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, and Jackson-Davis now projects to be the backup center after the Raptors picked up his team option, competing with recent two-way pickup Trey Jemison for minutes at the five-spot.

Ahead of him is Jakob Poeltl, who hasn't appeared in more than 60 games in a season since 2022-23.

This isn't necessarily an enviable position to be in for Toronto. Perhaps Collin Murray-Boyles or Kyle Anderson takes on some small-ball minutes at the five ahead of Jackson-Davis, or maybe there's another move coming this offseason for the Raptors.

But as of now, Jackson-Davis should be in line for significantly more run than he's seen since his ill-fated second season in Golden State.

Granted, it's hard to project Jackson-Davis as becoming anything more than a viable backup/third center. His game in the paint is too limited, and he's not enough of a viable defensive threat to take on real starting minutes. But he certainly still has upside to be unlocked on the offensive end— especially as a high roller and a screen-setter.

As he enters the final year of his rookie deal, it seems as though the Raptors might give him a chance to realize that value.