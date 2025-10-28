The Golden State Warriors have gotten great play out of Jonathan Kuminga so far this season. The 23-year-old has been sharp in all facets of his game, which may be thanks to the mentorship he has received from Jimmy Butler.

Kuminga has played far more under control to open the season, earning greater trust from Steve Kerr which has been signified in starting all four games despite the previously awkward fit between he, Butler and Draymond Green.

Butler's mentorship has helped Kuminga reach a new level

Butler and Kuminga combined to play huge roles in last week's season-opening victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, with the veteran forward speaking on his relationship with his younger teammate following the game.

"I just wanna help JK be great… We’ve been kickin it. Hanging out. Watching film and just working on our game together. I know how great he wants to be and how great he can be," Butler said.

Jimmy Butler III on mentoring Jonathan Kuminga 💯 pic.twitter.com/6MHyC2enjZ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 22, 2025

Butler also emphasized the raw talent and athleticism that Kuminga brings to the table. That has always been evident since he first entered the NBA with the Warriors, but it has always been a question of how to harness that raw potential into a refined basketball player.

Perhaps pairing Butler and Kuminga together is exactly what the young forward needs at this stage in his career. The two have similar games in that they can drive to the rim effectively while also being able to beat teams with their jumpshot. Having Butler as a basis to model his game on is going to be huge for Kuminga's development.

Plus, for Butler to be willing to play that mentor role speaks to the chemistry the Warriors have. Butler and the other veterans on the team have refused to throw Kuminga under the bus even though his prolonged contract negotiations dragged out over the summer and could have proven a distraction for the team.

It would have been easy to ostracize Kuminga and ice him out for that. Instead, Butler has embraced the young player and has seemingly taken him under his wing to try to and help him reach the next level.

The results have been there early in the season as Kuminga has averaged 18 points per game through the team's first four contests, while shooting 58.1% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range. He looks comfortable and confident out there, with Kerr has praising his maturity and the way he has seemingly seen the floor better so far this season.

We will see if the young forward can keep building on this strong start to the season, but having Butler as a mentor really bodes well for Kuminga's development going forward.