The Golden State Warriors endured a strangely uneven week. It began in Minnesota with a complete no-show as Golden State was blown out 108–83 by the Timberwolves while missing arguably their top six in the rotation.

The Warriors responded by taking care of business against the league’s worst defense in Utah, posting a season-high in points and cruising to a comfortable victory. The week then closed with an arduous matchup against the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Detroit Pistons. A disastrous first half ultimately proved too much to overcome, despite an inspired fourth-quarter rally.

Adding to the concern, Stephen Curry exited the game in the third quarter with knee soreness, leaving his status for Tuesday’s matchup against Philadelphia up in the air.

Monday's 108-83 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

What worked

To be honest, not much went right for Golden State -- and understandably so. The Warriors were without Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Jonathan Kuminga and Seth Curry, leaving them with just ten active players.

The few bright spots came from Will Richard, who recorded a season-high six steals and now ranks third among rookies in total steals, and Malevy Leons, who made his NBA debut after signing with Santa Cruz last December. Leons finished with six points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in just nine minutes.

What didn't work

Missing players is one thing; not being able to make shots is another. The Warriors shot just 34.7% from the field and 23.1% from three, knocking down a season-low nine three-pointers. No player shot over 50%, and eight players committed at least one turnover, contributing to an 18-turnover night. Golden State also recorded just 21 assists as a team — its second-lowest total of the season.

The spotlight was on Brandin Podziemski who was given an opportunity to prove his value as a first option -- and things didn’t go as planned for the third-year guard. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists on 4-of-13 shooting, while committing three turnovers.

Podziemski struggled to handle the added pressure with the ball in his hands, a reminder of why he’s best suited as a secondary ball handler. Still, his response in terms of effort and hustle was as good as it gets.

Gui Santos recorded the first double-double of his career, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds -- the start of a promising stretch for the Brazilian forward.

Wednesday's 140–124 win over the Utah Jazz

What worked

Most of the injured players who missed Monday’s game in Minnesota were back in action, and the difference was drastic. The Warriors put up a season-high 140 points, powered by eight players scoring in double figures, led by Curry’s 27. They also recorded a season-high 39 assists, improving to 17–3 when dishing out at least 30.

After hitting a season-low nine threes against the Timberwolves, Golden State bounced back by knocking down 23 three-pointers on 54 attempts, with nine players connecting from deep. Moses Moody continued his hot streak, chipping in 26 points and posting a team-best +26, while making five threes, ranking fifth in the NBA in total made threes since Jan. 13 (36).

Horford started at center for the second game in a row and once again proved his value on the defensive end while showcasing his playmaking. He finished with nine points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and three blocks in a limited 24 minutes. Since Christmas, Golden State owns a +10.8 net rating with Horford on the floor (third-best on the team), compared to a –0.6 when he’s off (third-worst).

What didn't work

The lone blemish in that dominant performance was the 20 turnovers, which led to 23 points for the Utah Jazz.

Friday's 131–124 loss to the Detroit Pistons

What worked

After falling behind by 20 points to open the third quarter -- and losing Curry in the process -- the Warriors managed to mount a rally and make it a close game down the stretch. They outscored Detroit 29–23 in the fourth quarter but ultimately came up short, unable to knock down shots when it mattered most.

Once again, the offensive load was balanced, with eight players scoring in double figures and the bench contributing 51 points. Santos chipped in 16 points and has averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks over his last three games. Buddy Hield provided a shooting spark in the fourth, scoring all 10 of his points in the period.

What didn't work

The defense was atrocious in the first half, giving up a season-high 77 points with Detroit shooting over 60% from the field and outright dominating the paint. The Pistons entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in the paint, averaging over 57 points per game. Detroit piled up 42 of its 60 paint points in the first half, along with 25 fast-break points, outscoring the Warriors 87–50 across those two areas.

The Warriors couldn’t handle Detroit’s physicality, committing 18 turnovers that led to 31 Pistons points. Ausar Thompson was a pest all night, recording a career-high six steals and hounding Curry throughout the game.

What's next

The Warriors are set to face a Paul George–less 76ers team on Tuesday before traveling to Phoenix to take on the Suns, then closing out the week in Los Angeles with a matchup against the Lakers. As mentioned earlier, Curry remains uncertain to play against Philadelphia, though Steve Kerr described the knee issue as day-to-day.

Jonathan Kuminga, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, is listed as questionable to return while Seth Curry (sciatica) is making progress and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.