The Warriors are about to make the wrong Jonathan Kuminga trade

There has been some speculation that the Golden State Warriors could potentially look to trade for Michael Porter Jr., who has been having a great season with the Brooklyn Nets. The deal would likely include Jonathan Kuminga going out in the trade. But that would be a serious mistake.

In theory, this version of Porter would be a nice fit with the Warriors this season. He’d give them a solid second or third scoring option on a night-to-night basis next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. But he would be an imperfect fit in Golden State based on his history with the Denver Nuggets.

It would be the wrong Kuminga trade.

The Warriors shouldn't trade for Michael Porter Jr.

The question on everyone’s mind should be, ‘Well, what is the right Kuminga trade?’ And the answer is unclear. There is no great Kuminga trade. Perhaps a deal with the Sacramento Kings could (or should) be revisited.

However, bringing in Porter would be a mistake for the Warriors. On paper, he seems like a perfect fit. He could be exactly what the Warriors need to help Curry compete. But there’s more to it than that.

Porter has been playing great with the Nets this season, but he’s the focal point of their offense. He’s still playing largely off the ball, which bodes well for his potential fit in Golden State, but they’re still running a lot for him.

That wouldn’t necessarily be the case with the Warriors. Everything revolves around Curry in Golden State. Porter would have to adapt to that, which is more difficult than it seems.

When Porter was in Denver, he slowly phased out of their plans. What once seemed like a great fit rapidly devolved into them having to give up a first-round pick just to get off his contract.

Let’s say the Warriors traded for Porter. Is there a chance it could go well? Yes. But based on the majority of Porter’s history in the league, his fit next to other heliocentric stars isn’t ideal.

For most of his career, Porter was an off-ball guy in Denver, and it didn’t work out past the title season. His fit turned into a problem so clear that the Nuggets traded him.

So, why would it work when he played next to another ball-dominant star in Curry? Plus, what happens when the playoffs come around, and Curry and Butler are getting more touches than Porter?

Plus, Porter is on a massive contract this year and next year, meaning the Warriors would be locked in to having him as part of the core for the rest of Curry’s tenure.

Trading Kuminga is smart. Trading him for Porter is not.