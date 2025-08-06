Warriors absolutely screwed themselves in Jonathan Kuminga's free agency

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of the most talked about saga in the NBA right now. Sure, it's August, so news is slow, but Jonathan Kuminga's future would make at least some headlines nonetheless. No matter how you spin it, it's not a good spot for the team to be in.

Golden State didn't trade Kuminga before he hit restricted free agency, even though it's been clear that Steve Kerr doesn't view him as a consistent rotation player. The Warriors can't offer him the playing time Kuminga wants, which became even more true after the Jimmy Butler trade.

The front office thought it could get something of value in a Kuminga sign-and-trade, but at the end of the day, he's still an unproven player, no matter how much potential he may have. Golden State wants an unprotected first-round pick, which Phoenix can't offer. Sacramento offered a protected first-round pick — not up to par.

The Warriors thought they were doing Kuminga a favor by offering him a two-year, $45 million deal, but that was with a team option in the second season. Not only that, but Golden State wanted him not to have a no-trade clause. That isn't the kind of lucrative offer for a restricted free agent that it might seem.

So, where do the Warriors go from here? Great question.

Warriors handled Jonathan Kuminga's free agency all wrong

Golden State expects Kuminga to still be on the roster when training camp rolls around, preferably on a short-term deal, but preferably not on an extremely short-term deal.

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard reported on Monday that, according to a team source, Kuminga won't be traded this summer (subscription required). Based on that, he has two options: sign the two-year deal or take the $7.9 million qualifying offer.

If he takes the qualifying offer, the Warriors could be screwed because it'd mean he'd hit unrestricted free agency next summer. His salary wouldn't be tradable during the season if a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo were to hit the market, which is reportedly part of the reason Golden State wants to keep Kuminga.

Kuminga could also be screwed if he takes the qualifying offer. He could get hurt or have an average season. There might not be the kind of money he wants on the table next summer.

The Warriors aren't in a win-win position — not at all. They might lose the control they're so desperate to keep hold of.

Who would've ever thought that it'd be possible not to get a sizable return for a player whom you don't even believe in? Especially in today's world of the collective bargaining agreement, where teams try to save money and cut corners?