Warriors acquiring their next star becomes more likely after latest report

The Golden State Warriors are always on the lookout for star players, having regularly been linked to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and others over recent years.

The latest star to be linked to the Warriors comes in the form of Anthony Davis, with the likelihood of a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks only growing after a significant report from ESPN's Tim McMahon on Wednesday.

The Mavericks will reportedly explore the Anthony Davis trade market

Speculation on Davis' future has been rife since the Mavericks fired former general manager Nico Harrison last week, but McMahon has now offered a notable report stating that the embattled franchise will explore the market on their All-Star big man prior to February's deadline.

"Multiple team sources said the Mavs, who are 4-11 and outside the playoff picture in the West, will also explore the trade market for Davis, the 10-time All-Star big man who was the headliner in the return of the Luka Doncic deal, as part of that process before this season's deadline," McMahon reported.

The biggest problem for Dallas, and prospective teams like Golden State who may have some level of interest in Davis, is the fact the 32-year-old remains sidelined by a calf injury that is being managed incredibly carefully.

Davis hasn't played since October 29 against the Indiana Pacers where he left after six minutes, with Wednesday's 113-111 home loss to the New York Knicks marking his 11th-straight absence.

Without seeing Davis back on the floor, healthy and somewhere near his best for a consistent stretch, the Warriors and other rival teams are going to be hesitant to trade for the 10x All-Star who still has over two years and $121 million on his contract beyond this season.

Golden State have arguably been the team most proposed as a destination for Davis, including by The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Sam Quinn of CBS Sports. However, the Warriors would have to drastically alter the identity of their team to trade for Davis and his $54.1 million deal for this season, with Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office needing to make the brutal decision to give up Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green.

Moving Green would also require Golden State to trade Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield as well, and that's before mentioning what sort of draft compensation Dallas would need. This report at least suggests Davis will be available at some price, but whether the Warriors are willing to match that remains to be seen.