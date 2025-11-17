The shocking blockbuster trade idea to find Stephen Curry's co-star

The Golden State Warriors could be in the market for a major shakeup. Because while Stephen Curry hasn't ceded his spot among the NBA's greats, he might need more help than he's getting from his supporting cast to add a fifth title to his collection.

Could that steer this squad toward the seemingly inevitable Anthony Davis sweepstakes? CBS Sports' Sam Quinn actually ranked the Warriors as the Brow's top landing spot, and if Golden State's decision-makers share that line of thinking, this three-team trade idea could get a megadeal done.

While the Warriors might think they have a championship pulse, they probably also recognize that most of that belief is tied to the mere presence of Curry. He can't complete a title trek on his own, though, which is a big reason why they brought Jimmy Butler to town last season.

Remember, though, Butler wasn't their preferred choice to be Curry's running mate. Rather, he was the one they were most able to afford. And while the low-risk move has already yielded medium-reward results, it hasn't necessarily put this club on a championship path.

Would a deal for Davis do that? Well, they'd have to keep him healthy, obviously, but if they could solve that puzzle, he'd the big rim-running, rim-protecting center they've been seeking ever since the days of the DeAndre Jordan offer sheet and drafting of James Wiseman. Davis' availability issues are real and really terrifying, but his superstar status isn't up for debate.

A frontcourt with him and Draymond Green might actually be the proverbial immovable object. Davis also boasts a deeper scoring bag than Butler; Davis' 24.1 points-per-game career scoring average actually bests Butler's career high (23.9). And while the Warriors might prefer a rangier co-star for Curry than Davis, it's not like Butler is some quantity-plus-quality shooter from distance.

Making an Anthony Davis swing would be a worthwhile gamble for the Warriors

It'd still be a gamble, but Golden State will only get so many more cracks at it with Curry. Plus, this franchise might go another lifetime without rostering a player of his ilk. The time to go for broke might be right this second. And, honestly, the Dubs could get this done without depleting their asset collection, since Davis' absences are factored into this hypothetical trade cost.

As for the rest of this deal, the Mavericks would walk away with two juicy first-rounders—that pick from Golden State would almost assuredly convey after Curry has left the building—and a presumably early second, plus two veterans to try flipping in separate swaps (DeRozan and Monk) and a recent lottery pick to try to revive (Carter, No. 13 in 2024).

The Kings' side of things feels a little Kangz-y, but that makes this pretty on-brand, no? In a vacuum, Butler seems too old and expensive for Sacramento, but this franchise ignored similar concerns about both DeRozan and Zach LaVine, so there's clearly some desire to keep trying to strike the right balance around Domantas Sabonis.

If the Kings could keep Butler happy—he's already been paid, so you'd think he'd be fine—he'd give them a two-way lift while helping set a missing (and needed) competitive edge. And even those less than enthralled about the fit would have a hard time quibbling over the trade price.

If the Dubs are dead-set on getting Davis, this feels like a realistic way to make it happen. And if Golden State sees the idea as getting it a step closer to the crown, that reward would be well worth the risk.