It felt like the sky was falling a little bit for the Golden State Warriors after they got destroyed by the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week. However, their star Stephen Curry dusted off his Superman cape and did what he has done so many times throughout his career.

Curry put up 46 points on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs and led the team to victory to stop the bleeding. Then, he followed that up with a 49-point performance on Friday night as he went toe-to-toe with young Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and made nine three-pointers to earn the Warriors a narrow 109-108 win.

It is amazing what a couple of vintage Curry performances can do to change the vibes for the Warriors. Things were spiralling and veterans were calling out young players just a few days ago, but the greatest shooter of all time can make everyone forget all about that by doing what he does best and with a smile on his face.

While it's awesome to see Curry continue to do things like this at this stage in his career, one cannot help but acknowledge the fact that he simply can't be asked to put up performances like this on a nightly basis.

Early this season when things were really clicking for the Warriors, it seemed like a lot of the pressure was being taken off Curry. Other guys were stepping up and scoring which obviously is key over the course of a long season when the 2x MVP is going to be off some nights or sick like he was a week ago.

Going forward, the Warriors are going to need all of their other players to step up and make an impact. Curry is one of the greatest players of all time, but he cannot be expected to deliver performances like the one he gave on Friday night whenever the team is struggling.

It is a nice reminder to everyone that the Warriors are always going to have a chance as long as Curry is healthy and on the team. Last season when the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, it looked like the veteran superstar finally had the requisite help he needed.

This season may be a long effort of trying to recapture the magic the team had last year as they made a run to make the postseason. Curry can still don his cape when needed, but the Warriors have to give him more support going forward.