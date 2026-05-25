Warriors could force major Steve Kerr change with Anfernee Simons move

Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons has been floated as a potential target for the Golden State Warriors, with the 26-year-old set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Warriors reportedly want Steve Kerr to change some of his coaching schemes particularly in relation to young players, and they'd essentially be forcing that adjustment from the head coach if they made a move for Simons in free agency.

Warriors would force Steve Kerr change with Anfernee Simons move

If there's a type of player Kerr isn't necessarily a huge fan of, it's players who aren't stars but who need the ball in their hands to be effective. We saw Kerr lose faith in Jordan Poole during the 2023 playoffs which led to his departure from the team, and there's no secret he often struggled to trust Jonathan Kuminga for a similar reason.

Simons doesn't particularly feel like a Kerr type of player, particularly when he's also an undersized guard who struggles on the defensive side of the floor. In fairness to Kerr, much of the league has turned away from players like Simons and Poole, which is exactly why the former will almost assuredly have to take a significant pay cut from the $27.7 million he made on the final year of his deal this season.

🚨The Warriors need veteran players who can score.



🚨But they don't want to lose a pick in this yrs draft.



🎯The Bulls offering a sign and trade of Anfernee Simons and the 15th pick for the Warrior's 11th could make sense.#SeeRed pic.twitter.com/wq6KECJ6y6 — Bulls Lead (@BullsLead) May 24, 2026

But for the deficiencies and issues in Simons' game, he also presents as the type of player Kerr and the Warriors should actually be more open to utilizing, and especially if his value has fallen enough where he's within their price range as a free agent.

Simons is certainly a dynamic guard capable of being a high-level shot-maker, having averaged between 19.3 and 22.6 points in the previous three years before this season. The Portland Trail Blazers then moved him to the Boston Celtics in a deal for Jrue Holiday, before they dealt him to the Chicago Bulls mid-season after averaging 14.2 points on 39.5% 3-point shooting in 49 games for the franchise.

Anfernee Simons could add much-needed spark to Warriors offense

Having lost Jimmy Butler to a long-term knee injury and after ranking 19th in offensive rating and 20th in 3-point shooting percentage this season, the Warriors clearly need to try something different and Simons could be just that.

Based on their roster to end this season with Butler on the sidelines, Simons would be the third-leading scorer at minimum behind Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis. More importantly unlike those two veterans, Simons is 26-years-old and could be a supercharged sixth-man just entering the prime of his career.

There'd undoubtedly be times where Kerr becomes frustrated with Simons' shot selection or a lack of effort defensively, but perhaps his offensive value would offset those aspects on an aging Warrior team in need of a spark.