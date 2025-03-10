Warriors announce two key players to miss matchup with Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors will remain without young players Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski for Monday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center.

It's an otherwise clean injury report for the Warriors, having continued their impressive form on Saturday night with a 115-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. That signified their 11th win in the 13th games, with Golden State still looking to knock on the door of the fourth-seed Memphis Grizzlies and fifth-seed Houston Rockets in the Western Conference standings.

Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski remain out for the Warriors

Kuminga will miss a 31st-straight game after a severe ankle sprain on January 4, though there's some suggestion that the former seventh overall pick could return for Thursday's crucial matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed prior to Saturday's game that Kuminga had undertaken another significant scrimmage, suggesting that the 22-year-old is drawing closer to a much-anticipated return after a long stint on the sidelines.

Podziemski's back concern is growing a little, having left Thursday's win over the Brooklyn Nets after just 44 seconds. The young guard was initially questionable for Saturday's game, but Golden State are taking no risks this time around in listing Podziemski as out over 24 hours before tip-off.

The Warriors went big in starting Quinten Post in Podziemski's absence on Saturday, though Gui Santos may have been the biggest beneficiary as the Brazilian forward was the unsung hero with 15 points and six rebounds in the five-point win.

Monday's game will be the first of two matchups between Golden State and Portland over the remainder of the season, but this is a far different Trail Blazers team to the one that the Warriors obliterated 140-104 at Moda Center in their season opener.

After slumping to a 13-28 record at the halfway point of the season, Portland has since won 15 of 23 games to give themselves an outside shot at the Play-In Tournament. They're currently 12th in the standings, sitting 3.5 games back from the stumbling 10th-seed Dallas Mavericks, and two games back from the Phoenix Suns.

The Trail Blazers have been an impressive second in defense and seventh in net rating since January 19, but have lost three of their past four games including a 107-89 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Portland will also enter on the second night of a back-to-back as they prepare to face the Pistons at home on Sunday.