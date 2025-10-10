Warriors are setting up Jonathan Kuminga for failure before the season even begins

Jonathan Kuminga is back with the Golden State Warriors — for now — and if you hoped things would be different, think again. His fit with the team was in question before the Jimmy Butler trade, which all but confirmed that Kuminga would be on his way out, whether it be during the offseason (and that didn't happen), before the deadline, or next summer.

Steve Kerr has discussed Kuminga's fit (or lack thereof), and it was a sticking point during negotiations this summer. Kuminga wants an increased role, which is unlikely to happen in Golden State. Kerr is still trying to find lineups that Kuminga works well with, and after the Warriors' preseason win over the Lakers, he talked about one lineup specifically:

Steve Kerr talked about the Butler-Green-Kuminga lineup they briefly threw out:



“There wasn’t much spacing which was the main concern but we’ve got to continue to give it some looks.”



Kerr talked about the “pressure” that lineup puts on the offense executing. pic.twitter.com/VLJcPYqIoM — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) October 7, 2025

Kuminga tried that lineup a few times last season. In the playoffs, Kerr ran a Brandin Podziemski-Buddy Hield-Butler-Kuminga-Green lineup for a combined 30 minutes in five games, and it had a 0.2 net rating. He tried it a few other times with different players, but the lineup above is the one that spent the most time on the floor throughout the postseason.

Kerr didn't say he wouldn't try the Butler-Green-Kuminga lineup again, saying that since it's still early, there is a chance it could eventually be effective. It doesn't seem like that trend will change, but hey, he's not ready to rule it out yet.

As Kerr went on to say (and has already said), having a stretch five in Al Horford helps Kuminga. He said he's "really intrigued" to play Kuminga and Horford together, saying that he could throw either Butler or Draymond Green in there, too.

Kuminga's fit with Warriors is still very much a problem

Golden State got its wish of having a team option in Kuminga's deal. The belief is that he won't be around for long, so while there isn't a strong push for Kerr to play Kuminga consistently, it could benefit them if he were able to showcase his abilities to opposing teams.

It's hard to evaluate the kind of player that Kuminga can be because he's had such an inconsistent role with the Warriors. That isn't all on Kerr. Kuminga sounds like he's all-in on improving and challenging himself defensively, and through two preseason games, things look promising.

Kuminga believes he can turn into an All-Star-level player, but that certainly won't happen in San Francisco. It's been years, and Kerr still hasn't cracked the Kuminga code. That didn't suddenly change after he agreed to a deal. His fit is still a work in progress, and odds are it will remain so until he leaves the Bay.