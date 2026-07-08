Warriors are slowly swinging the door open for a beloved veteran's return

Yet again, the Golden State Warriors are left in limbo as teams buzz around them during the offseason.

Last year, it was the ongoing Jonathan Kuminga saga that prevented them from filling out their roster. Although they wound up with Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry, their flexibility was severely hampered by Kuminga's contract situation.

This offseason, it's the desperate wait for LeBron James that has put a hold on things. The Warriors were able to extend their internal free agents, including Horford, Melton, and Kristaps Porzingis. But for the most part, free agency has now passed them by. Even if James decides to finish his career with another team, the Warriors are so financially limited that the rest of their roster spots will likely need to be filled with exceedingly cheap contracts.

At one point, there was room to argue that it was time to fill the roster with young pieces. But as the offseason wears on, and the Warriors' options grow thinner and thinner, the door will slowly be opening for numerous veterans— including Payton.

GPII is the exact piece Steve Kerr will want to add to this roster, especially considering his price point

Since he returned to Golden State in 2022-23, Payton has been among Kerr's most trusted veterans. Sure, his offensive upside is limited, and it's difficult to trust him consistently as a ball-handler. But Payton always makes the right plays, hustling for loose balls and rebounds and making an impact on the defensive end of the court.

Payton averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 58.3% from the field across 73 games with the Warriors last season.

Kerr has always appreciated players who can be plugged in in almost any situation and be trusted concretely. Payton, during his two separate stints with Golden State, has embodied that.

When there was still a world where Golden State could add a player like Anfernee Simons or Collin Sexton this offseason, it made sense to let Payton hit the open market. But now, the Warriors are left with a backcourt of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, and two-way guard LJ Cryer.

While players like Matisse Thybulle and Aaron Holiday are still available on the market, are either of these really preferable alternatives to what Payton provides? Would Kerr even be willing to make that switch?

As of now, Golden State has 10 of their 15 roster spots filled, and two of those players (Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody) are going to miss significant time in 2026-27. Payton can be brought back on a veteran minimum contract.

The longer this saga goes on, and the longer Payton remains unsigned, therefore, the more likely his return seems.