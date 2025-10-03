Warriors' best bet to salvage Jonathan Kuminga situation is painfully obvious

It's official: the Golden State Warriors have finally ended the Jonathan Kuminga saga and re-signed the young wing. They were able to secure Kuminga on a much better than expected two-year, $48.5 million deal. Now, in order to maximize his value and retain flexibility for later, the Warriors should try to do what the Dallas Mavericks did during the 2023-24 season and add role players that will specifically fit the needs of this team.

If you recall, Dallas made a couple of very bold mid-season moves a little over a year and a half ago. They brought in P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets and Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards, and those two guys ended up being some of the main catalysts for their run to the NBA Finals that season.

What the Mavericks did was plug holes in key weaknesses and set their best player up to be that much more effective. For the Warriors, adding a type of high-IQ, connective role player could play the same kind of role to allow Kuminga to play in the kind of role the coaching staff wants him in while allowing the rest of the rotation to synergize.

The Warriors should try to copy the Mavericks' 2024 moves

What Golden State does not want to do is bring in someone who is going to compete directly with Kuminga's strengths. Rather, they should be seeking someone who covers his gaps and allows him to be more effective. Think someone who brings a type of combination of skill in the areas of post defense, rebounding, and off ball movement.

The Warriors could really use someone who is a hybrid mix of defensive anchor and glue guy. Some type of rim protector or versatile defender who would allow Jonathan to play more to his strengths. Ideally, it would be a guy who spaces the floor and doesn't necessarily need the ball in his hands to be effective. A player who can still punish the defense when he's left open.

The last criteria the Warriors would want to be looking for here is, ironically, another veteran. Someone who can match the type of pedigree carried by Golden State's other experienced guys, and bring the type of stability needed to win a championship in the same way that Gafford and Washington did for Dallas.

If they can find the right guy, the Warriors can lower Jonathan Kuminga's usage in order to more fully maximize his strengths. This type of move will put Stephen Curry and Golden State one step closer to being a real threat to take home the Larry O'Brien next June.