Warriors' biggest obstacle to landing LeBron may remain after Lakers exit

As Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Tuesday morning, LeBron James won't be back with the Lakers next season, as he informed the organization of that decision earlier today. A move to the Golden State Warriors is likelier than ever, but it's still too soon to assume that will happen.

Anthony Slater of ESPN reported shortly after Charania broke the news that the Warriors haven't been told that they will get LeBron. Technically, there are more than two teams in the mix for LeBron, but it feels like it will come down to Golden State or Cleveland, and the latter is still very much interested in reuniting with the superstar, as Chris Haynes reported.

Warriors decision makers have been given no indication at this hour that they are the firm LeBron James landing spot, per sources. There's a belief that they'll have plenty of appeal, but appears to be some level of recruitment required.https://t.co/sarcY9gxME — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 30, 2026

It seemed like the Warriors' biggest threat to getting LeBron was the Lakers, but as Charania said, the 41-year-old is supposedly motivated by happiness as he determines his next move, not money. There has been tension between him and Los Angeles for a while, so the writing was already sort of on the wall.

"I'm told this is a happiness-led decision for LeBron James. ... Wherever he lands in free agency, it will not be driven by money."@ShamsCharania joins @malika_andrews with more details about LeBron James' decision to not play with the Lakers next season. pic.twitter.com/nvWxbAyZiw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2026

If he truly doesn't care as much about the financial aspect of where he ends up, it could mean he is truly interested in returning to Cleveland. LeBron resides in Los Angeles, but Cleveland is his home, and it always will be.

It could come down to Warriors or Cavaliers for LeBron

Cleveland didn't seem like all that likely a destination for LeBron, given that it'd require him to relocate back across the country, at least temporarily. It's where he started his NBA career and where he won a title in 2016, but even with all the history between him and the organization, it still felt a little more far-fetched because of the Cavaliers' financial constraints, which apparently don't matter as much now.

It could all depend on what LeBron's idea of happiness means. Is it going home? Doing what he can to help Cleveland win another title? Or is it making the move across the state to San Francisco, playing alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green? What would bring him the most joy?

We know it's not continuing his career with the Lakers, but we're still waiting to learn if it's the Warriors. You have to think that he already has a good idea of where he will end up, but he could be torn between Golden State and Cleveland. Or now that other teams know he is leaving LA and isn't motivated by money, they could be making a strong push.

It would be hard for him to turn down the opportunity to play with Curry and Draymond under Steve Kerr, but then again, he does have more chemistry with Cleveland as a whole. Will that be what wins out in the end?