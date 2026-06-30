Warriors' get one step closer to LeBron James signing with major Lakers revelation

Of all the moves the Golden State Warriors could make this offseason— of all the trades they could pull off with Jimmy Butler's contract and all the things they could've done on draft night— nothing carries more excitement than the potential addition of LeBron James.

James is still one of the league's top stars, and since it became evident that his relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers was on the rocks, speculation has abounded about where he might continue his career were that relationship to end. Given the commitments Los Angeles has made to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, his departure would hardly be a major surprise.

But it's the kind of thing you've got to see to believe. As free agency rapidly approaches this evening, James has informed the Lakers that they can continue their offseason business without him. He will be continuing his NBA career in 2026-27, but he will be playing elsewhere.

BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

If Golden State can work out the financial implications, it seems like they just got one step closer to signing James.

LeBron James is officially seeking a new team, and the Warriors are the most obvious suitors

From essentially the outset of this saga, the Warriors have been the team most linked with James' services outside of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The history between James and the Cavaliers is obvious, but it's hard to resist the idea of pairing him with Stephen Curry for one more run at a title.

The problem has always been how the money would shake out for Golden State. Would Draymond Green opt out of his player option, giving them the financial flexibility to make such a signing? What number would the Kristaps Porzingis extension come in at?

Both of those questions have been answered, and it still doesn't seem like the Warriors will be able to offer James the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception. It's not even 100% clear that James would be willing to play at that number if Golden State were able to offer it.

There were also rumors that an Anthony Davis trade might be required for James to join the lakers, but NBA insider Marc Stein confirmed the Warriors are not operating under that assumption.

Golden State has been at the front of the line of James' suitors for months. Now that he's officially leaving the Lakers, there's no reason to think that they're not still the favorites for his services.

Only time will tell if another team can swoop in and lure the future Hall of Famer to a different destination.