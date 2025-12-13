Warriors’ biggest offseason mistake is exposed in every fourth quarter

The Golden State Warriors have had an underwhelming season thus far, and much of that has had to do with their shortcomings in the offseason. All summer, the hope was that they could add a high-level rim-protecting center, and although they added Al Horford, his play hasn't been up to the level that this team was hoping for.

As a result, the Warriors are seeing one of their biggest offseason regrets burn them in just about every fourth quarter they play. This team doesn't have the interior presence, rebounding, or rim protection to close games the way they would like to.

Golden State’s fourth quarter issues have become one of the defining symptoms of a roster that never truly addressed its biggest flaw. They get beaten on the glass late, give up far too many second-chance opportunities, and opponents know that attacking the paint is the easiest path to putting the Warriors away. At the end of the day, this really isn't an effort or coaching problem, rather it's a roster construction one.

The Warriors need a stronger rim protector

The Warriors entered the year hoping Horford’s IQ and positioning could compensate for his declining athleticism, but that hasn't been the case. At 39, he's still capable in stretches, but he simply cannot anchor a defense for long minutes, especially when the game slows down and teams go directly at him. Golden State's fourth-quarter defensive rating has been among the worst of any Western Conference team in December. That's a brutal indicator that they're losing the physical battles when it matters most.

The coaching staff continues to tinker with small-ball lineups, but those groups get punished late by teams with bruising centers and powerful drivers. Even Stephen Curry’s late-game heroics can't always overcome opponents getting two or three chances on the same possession.

There's also the toll this takes on the perimeter defenders. Without a reliable back line, the Warriors’ guards must over-help, which opens up shooters and forces them into long closeouts. The entire defense becomes stretched thin at exactly the time when teams need to tighten the screws. It's a vicious cycle created by one missing element: a true rim-protecting center.

Golden State still has time before the trade deadline, and most league insiders expect them to pursue upgrades at the five. Whether they can find that difference-maker without sacrificing what remains of their depth is another question. Until they solve that riddle, their ceiling will continue to be lowered by the same problem that has haunted them since the start of the season.