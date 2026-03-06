Warriors must push Brandin Podziemski to answer career-defining question

Jimmy Butler is out for the season. Stephen Curry will soon turn 38 and is nursing a knee injury. Both Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga have been traded for Kristaps Porzingis, who's out with a mysterious illness. In short: The Golden State Warriors have lost almost all of their most dynamic scorers.

Though that paints a concerning picture, there's one silver lining the Warriors must wholeheartedly embrace: The door is now wide open for Brandin Podziemski to reveal his true potential.

Podziemski, 23, is a skilled and creative player who can operate both with and without the ball in his hands. That's resulted in his becoming a steadily featured player in Kerr's rotation during his three years in the NBA, averaging no fewer than 26.6 minutes per game during that time.

Unfortunately, Podziemski has also never averaged more than 27.6 minutes per contest—thus suggesting he's hit something of a wall.

Podziemski has increased his production while maintaining a generally consistent line of efficiency. He's now at 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 three-point field goals made per game on .450/.366/.767 shooting after posting 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.8 three-point field goals made per game on .445/.372/.758 shooting in 2024-25.

For as admirable as a consistent baseline may be, the Warriors' rush of injuries should be all Steve Kerr needs to be convinced that it's time to test how well Podziemski can fare in a more prominent role.

Warriors too injured to not test if Brandin Podziemski has star potential

Podziemski has showed flashes of brilliance throughout his career, but he's generally settled into a supporting role. There's nothing inherently wrong with that role or tactic, but the Warriors need scorers and playmakers in the worst way with their best offensive talent injured or traded.

Thankfully, Podziemski has begun to answer the call, with 20-point games during each of the Warriors' past two outings.

Podziemski dropped 22 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 9-of-18 shooting during a recent 114-101 loss to the LA Clippers. A game later, he ripped off 26 points and nine rebounds on 10-of-18 shooting to lead Golden State to a 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets.

Podziemsi has been building up to these eruptions by scoring at least 16 points in seven of the past nine games, recording averages of 17.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 offensive rebounds, and 4.6 assists during that time.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 17.0 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 4.6 APG over past nine games

It's been an undeniably impressive stretch from a player who has been unleashed in a role that isn't dependent on how he directly assists Curry. The Warriors are by no means irrational in building their system around the two-time MVP, of course, but they need to let players evolve beyond how they help the superstar.

It's then that they can stand on their own two feet and ultimately offer more assistance to Curry than they do by simply filling a role that still requires the soon-to-be 38-year-old to take over.

If nothing else, Podziemski is proving that he has the ability to impact the game in multiple areas—including an elite presence on the glass for a guard. Yet, his average of 14.6 field goal attempts per game during that time still feels somewhat low considering his current surroundings.

With or without Curry in the rotation, Golden State must continue to push him to explore how far his potential truly reaches to not only salvage the 2025-26 season, but define a brighter future.