Warriors need Brandin Podziemski to carry unique burden during regular season

The Golden State Warriors have built a starting lineup that can compete with any team in the NBA in a postseason setting. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have won four titles over the past 11 seasons, and Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances between 2020 and 2023.

The unfortunate truth hanging over Golden State's head, however, is that the star trio may not be built for the regular season—and that's where Brandin Podziemski comes in.

Butler is a five-time All-NBA and five-time All-Defense honoree, but he's appeared in at least 60 games just three times since 2017. Green, a former Defensive Player of the Year, has missed at least 27 games in two of the past four seasons.

Even Curry, the transformative two-time NBA MVP, missed 26 games as recently as the 2022-23 campaign—although he has appeared in at least 70 over each of the past two seasons.

With this in mind, the Warriors will need the supporting cast to step up under the statistically-plausible circumstances that a key player misses time in 2025-26. That burden won't necessarily fall to one individual, but Podziemski will likely shoulder a heavier burden than most.

In 2025-26, the Warriors will need Podziemski to operate as the perfect complementary player when the stars are healthy and look the part of a star himself if or when injuries occur.

Warriors need Brandin Podziemski to alternate between star and support

Podziemski, 22, has spent his first two NBA seasons showcasing his significant all-around potential. He's compiled career averages of 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.5 three-point field goals made while shooting respectably with a slash line of .449/.378/.701.

Those numbers translate to marks of 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

Podziemski increased his output to 15.3 points per game on 40.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc after the Warriors traded for Butler. In the 28 games that he appeared in during that time, Golden State went 19-9.

That's certainly a promising sign that the third-year guard is close to making the type of leap the franchise will need him to in 2025-26.

Perhaps it's an unfair standard to set for a third-year player who has proven to be a well-rounded contributor, but hasn't yet been positioned to learn how to put the team on his back. Until it's known what type of return a potential Kuminga sign-and-trade will yield, however, he's the most likely option to carry the responsibility.

Buddy Hield should help with his explosive shooting capabilities, and hope persists that Moses Moody will make progress on offense, but neither are as proficient in shot creation as Podziemski.

Podziemski will thus be tasked with creating for himself and others when either Butler or Curry need time to rest or recover. By that same token, he'll need to prove himself as more assertive when they are healthy, thus protecting the veterans from a degree of the wear and tear of the regular season.

If Podziemski steps up and delivers in the way the Warriors need him to, a high seed will be a realistic outcome. If he doesn't, the Play-In Tournament will be too close for comfort.