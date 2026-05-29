There's a lot of ifs and buts when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga's career at the Golden State Warriors, but there's very few instances where, upon reflection, two teams missed out on a potential trade.

Yet that may be just the case when it comes to the Warriors and Chicago Bulls, with the latter showing interest in Kuminga as a restricted free agent last summer, yet unable to pull off a sign-and-trade for the former seventh overall pick.

Warriors and Bulls both lost after failed Jonathan Kuminga trade

A Kuminga-for-Coby White swap was floated as an option last offseason, yet that ultimately wasn't forthcoming as Golden State eventually re-signed the young forward to a two-year, $48.5 million contract.

That's a deal both teams would likely prefer to have made with the benefit of hindsight. The Warriors finally traded Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis mid-season, while the Bulls were left to move White to the Charlotte Hornets for what equated to Collin Sexton and three second-round picks.

Porzingis is arguably a better player than White and filled a bigger need for Golden State, but he's also five years older, was on over twice the salary, and came with one of the most mysterious illnesses and longest health histories in the league. Surely the Warrior front office would have been better suited to moving on from Kuminga, acquiring White, and potentially opening up the full non-taxayer mid-level exception last summer?

Chicago, meanwhile, would have been far better served trading White last offseason when his value was higher, and taking a risk on Kuminga's upside could have proved more worthwhile than getting a reasonably low return of Sexton and three seconds.

Warriors should consider Coby White in free agency this offseason

White enters free agency this summer where he'll be looking for an increase from the $12.9 million he made this season. However, after being relegated to a bench role and seeing his minutes diminish over the final months of the season with the Hornets, the 26-year-old may not get the sort of offer he was once destined for.

That could potentially place White in Golden State's price range if they get access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, having already been linked to similar type guards in Anfernee Simons and, rather ironically, Sexton.

A Kuminga-White swap may not have been earth-shattering or changed the complexion of the league, but looking back both teams may wish they took the opportunity when it presented.