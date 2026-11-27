The Golden State Warriors aren't going to be a truly competitive team as long as Stephen Curry is on the sidelines. That much is clear.

But the Warriors aren't looking to assemble a contender at this point in the season. With as much money as they have on the sidelines, their plan is clearly to stay alive in the playoff race while banking on the returns of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody and perhaps a major trade involving one or more of their expiring contrcts. And in that light, as long as they can find some level of consistency with Curry out, this team is exactly where it needs to be.

For the first four games of his absence, that seemed like a far-off possibility. None of the Warriors' scorers were able to step up in the absence of their superstar, and the result was an uninspired and, frankly, depressing offensive attack.

Things have looked better over the past two games, though, with Golden State earning wins with a defensive masterpiece against the Boston Celtics and, finally, a strong offensive showing against the Sacramento Kings. And with Curry's re-evaluation looming today and a pair of winnable games this weekend against the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors have a real chance to keep building on that momentum.

Stephen Curry needs to come back ASAP—but perhaps the Warriors have a chance to stay afloat while he's out

Based on the information we have so far, it feels unlikely that Curry's re-evaluation will yield an immediate timeline for return. Although it was initially reported that his absence would be a minimum of two weeks, the general sense—as expounded by Shams Charania at ESPN—was that it was an injury that would keep him out closer to a month.

That timeline would leave Golden State without its star for about two more weeks, which could make the Warriors' bid to stay above .500 into the start of December much tougher.

But all Golden State needs at this point is a glimmer of hope. They got a spark with their wins over the Celtics and Kings, and if Curry's re-evaluation yields positive results, even if not an immediate return, that's where the team can start to build some momentum. The goal should be for the team to find its stride in time for Curry's return—and having a definite sense of when he'll be back makes the path to that much more tangible.

It will take at least one win this weekend, though, for the Warriors to truly take another step in that direction.

The Friday night matchup against Portland will likely be the more difficult of the two. The Trail Blazers, even without Ja Morant in the fold, have had one of the most dynamic offensive attacks in the entire NBA to this point in the season, depending on the combined forces of Deni Avdija and their guard-heavy rotation to break down opposing defensive fronts. They currently are in possession of the league's sixth-best offensive rating and the seventh-best defensive rating, and they've shot 37% from beyond the arc since Nov. 11.

If Golden State is going to have a chance to come away with a win, they're going to need another explosive shooting performance out of De'Anthony Melton and perhaps some enhanced scoring from Podziemski and Lendeborg. Opponents have shot a discouraging 33.7% from 3-point range this season against Portland, but if the Warriors can get going there, they can likely keep up in a potential shootout.

The Clippers, meanwhile, likely present the easier path to a win. As it stands, they're 26th in the NBA in offensive rating and 25th in defensive rating, and even with Brandon Ingram's debut coming in the past couple of games, they don't have the level of ball movement and transition potency that's put Golden State's defense in jeopardy during this last stretch. Being able to limit the Clippers on the interior, combined with another solid offensive performance, should be enough for Golden State to come away with a victory here.

One victory this weekend would be sufficient—it would leave the Warriors with an 11-9 record and a chance to add to that against the Utah Jazz before the schedule gets tougher again. But two victories, plus some positive news on Curry, could be exactly what's needed to help Golden State right the ship again.