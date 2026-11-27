Dribbling out the final seconds of a blowout game instead of attempting one last shot is what is called an "unwritten rule" in today's NBA. But in the NBA Cup, none of that applies. Every bucket counts toward the team's point differential, which could determine whether it punches its ticket to the knockout rounds . Brandon Williams is well aware of that detail, as the last three of his seven layups came in the final 47 seconds of the Warriors' blowout Cup win over the Sacramento Kings. He's also well aware of what's at stake. Each player on a standard contract on the last team standing in the Cup gets over $600,000.

"Oh yeah, I could do something with that for sure," Williams said after reporters told him how much money the winners get.

Williams' contract with the Warriors became partially guaranteed when he made the team's opening-night roster, securing $1.4 million, so lifting the Cup would net him a bonus worth about 43% of his 1.4 million in guaranteed salary. Players on standard contracts still receive roughly $60,000 if their team loses in the quarterfinals, $120,000 if it loses in the semifinals, and $240,000 if it loses in the final.

Two-way players earn half the NBA Cup bonus of a teammate on a standard contract. An NBA Cup championship would land LJ Cryer, Malevy Leons, and Graham Ike nearly half season's pay, as they each make around $678,000 on the season. Being on the NBA active or inactive list for the knockout games is all that matters. They don't even have to play.

Golden State's paths to the quarterfinals

First things first, the Warriors need to make it to the knockout rounds. Winning against the Blazers in Portland on Friday is a must. The simplest scenario would be a Lakers win against the Spurs, which would clinch the group for the Warriors. A Spurs victory would leave the Warriors chasing the sole wild-card spot.

Golden State enters its final group game with a -2 point differential, a figure to remember for later. The Warriors opened their campaign by overcoming a 25-point deficit against the Lakers en route to a 17-point win. Their second Cup game ended in a 38-point drubbing at the hands of the Spurs in San Antonio without Steph Curry.

Wednesday's 19-point win over the Kings erased half of that 38-point margin. Even with his team up big late, Kerr kept the point differential in mind. He didn't deploy his end-of-the-bench players as soon as the game was out of hand. Instead, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Will Richard, and Williams closed the game for the Warriors.

"When you put money on the line, it's way more enticing," De'Anthony Melton said after hitting eight threes against Sacramento.

The Warriors have multiple paths to a spot in the knockout rounds. All of those paths require a win in Portland on Friday night. Because they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lakers, the Warriors would clinch Group C if the Lakers beat the Spurs. If the Spurs prevail over Los Angeles, then things get tricky.

If Golden State beats Portland and San Antonio beats Los Angeles, the Denver-Utah and Memphis-Minnesota games will decide the wild card. If Utah and Minnesota win, the Warriors automatically advance as the West's only 3-1 runner-up. If Denver and Minnesota win, the Warriors need to win the tiebreaker against Denver, who enters Friday's games with a -3 point differential. Reminder: Golden State is at -2.

It gets even more tricky if Memphis beats Minnesota, who currently owns a +39 point differential. For the Warriors to win the tiebreaker against Minnesota, the Memphis and Golden State winning margins must add up to at least 42 points in regulation. On the off chance they add up to 41, the tiebreaker becomes the total regulation points scored in group play. Last scenario, if Denver and Memphis win, the Warriors would need to finish ahead of both the Nuggets and Timberwolves in the tiebreaker.

Again, none of those scenarios are relevant if the Warriors can't pull off the upset against the Blazers.

"The offensive flow that we gained was a welcome sight," Kerr said after putting up 129 points and recording 37 assists against Sacramento. "And we're going to need it against Portland because they're one of the best defensive teams in the league. They're long and athletic. They hound us so we're going to have to execute well there."

Seven times have the Warriors reached the 30-assist mark this season, and they're 7-0 in those games. Portland, however, allows a league-low 23.2 assists per game, and only one of its opponents this season – the Memphis Grizzlies – has managed to reach the 30-assist mark. Memphis won that game. The Blazers have held 11 of their 18 opponents below 25 assists. The Warriors are 1-6 when recording fewer than 25 assists.

The Blazers are coming off two very convincing wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Spurs, in which they knocked down a combined 38 threes on 92 attempts – a 41.3% clip. Deni Avdija was the major catalyst in both those wins. The one-time All-Star put up 31 points against the 76ers and finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists against the Spurs and their top-three defense.

It'll take more than breaking a fictitious rule for the Warriors to have a shot at the jackpot.