Warriors can grant Al Horford the wish Celtics can no longer provide

While there's a growing sentiment that the Golden State Warriors will lean more on Quinten Post next season rather than seek reinforcements this summer, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office should still remain open-minded on adding a veteran big man in the coming weeks.

One of those that could be surprisingly available is Al Horford, with growing speculation on the 39-year-old's future with the Boston Celtics after their second-round elimination and a devastating torn achilles to superstar forward Jayson Tatum.

The Warriors can provide Al Horford a big role on a contender

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype provided an update on Horford's future on Monday, seemingly suggesting that the 5x All-Star could be available heading into free agency.

"Predominantly, high-level playoff contenders are monitoring Horford to see if he’d leave Boston, with the Celtics expected to take a step back without Tatum next season and in a financial crunch regarding their salary books," Scotto wrote. "The general sense around the league and those close to Horford is that he’ll continue to play next season."

Horford has been critical to Boston's success over recent years, continually defying father time to repeatedly average over 26 minutes per game. Having won his maiden championship with the Celtics last season, Horford's sole intention at this point of his career will be to add another title to a decorated career resumé.

While the Warriors won't necessarily enter next season as the strongest of contenders, they may be more relevant than the Celtics given the Tatum injury. Furthermore, Golden State would be able to provide Horford with a significant role that other playoff teams may be unable to grant.

The Warriors could even use the promise of a starting role as an incentive to Horford in free agency. While not the shot-blocker some believe Golden State need, the 6'9" veteran remains a switchable defender which may be more useful to Steve Kerr than a slow-footed alternative.

Horford's ability to space the floor would also be a perfect complement to Draymond Green in the front court, having drilled 44.6%, 41.9% and 36.3% of his 3-pointers with Boston over the last three seasons.

Even if it's not Horford, the Celtics could still provide a center alternative in the form of another unrestricted free agent in Luke Kornet. The 29-year-old was on a minimum deal this season, but is expected to see a pay rise and have a "robust market" according to Scotto.

Golden State have also been linked to Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis so far this offseason, though the Latvian's $30.7 million expiring contract is going to be hard to match and be far riskier than trying to land Horford or Kornet in free agency.