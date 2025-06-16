Warriors can outbid Lakers (and others) with huge Jaren Jackson Jr. trade package

In the wake of Desmond Bane's shock move to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Jaren Jackson Jr. is the latest player doing the rounds as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors and others around the NBA.

But even if Jackson is available to rival teams, the Warriors will face no shortage of competitors vying for a talented 25-year-old who can impact on both ends of the floor. However, Golden State's precarious position of being built around a core of 35+ year-old players may be exactly why they have a leg up on their rivals in a potential Jackson chase.

Warriors can offer an enticing package for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Much of the reason the Magic were willing to offload four first-round picks and one pick swap for Bane is because they're confident that with him, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, there's little risk in those picks conveying into something truly substantial.

The Warriors don't have that luxury with a 37-year-old Stephen Curry, and 35-year-olds in Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. That makes Golden State's future picks enticing and far more valuable than others around the league, which combined with talented youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, could see them enter the conversation with an offer such as this:

*Deal involves a Kuminga sign-and-trade that sees the young forward get a three-year contract starting at $25 million next season as projected by ESPN's Bobby Marks

It's worth noting that Golden State could go further than this by adding Brandin Podziemski and/or multiple pick swaps, but such a package would probably be saved for a true superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jackson was ranked as the Los Angeles Lakers' top trade target by Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report last month, yet the Warriors should have no trouble outbidding their pacific rival if the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year becomes available.

Would Memphis prefer Golden State's future first-round picks, or that of Los Angeles who now have a 26-year-old future cornerstone in Luka Doncic? The Lakers only have one first-round pick to trade anyway, and even if they were willing to move Austin Reaves, the complications around his extension probably makes him less valuable than what some may think to a team already with Ja Morant.

Those currently in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes -- the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat etc. -- could pivot if they miss out on the former Warrior forward, but they may also keep their powder dry for an Antetokounmpo hunt further down the line.

The point is don't underestimate the value of Golden State's future first-round picks, and what the franchise may be able to get if they're willing to put them on the table. Whether the Warriors will do that, and whether Jackson does indeed become available, is another story entirely.