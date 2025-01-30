The Golden State Warriors and coach Steve Kerr have been desperately searching for a starting shooting guard to place next to Stephen Curry. After the unfortunate injury and departure of De'Anthony Melton, the Warriors have tried a plethora of different lineups.

Dennis Schröder, Lindy Waters, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski, and most recently Buddy Hield, have all shared the backcourt with Steph at some point this year.

This revolving door of starters has caused major slow starts for the Warriors, especially on the offensive end where they often dig themselves into a hole that can be too much to overcome. The trade deadline is looming, and a recent familiar name has been in rumors surrounding the Warriors. For the right price, it should be a no-brainer for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office.



The Warriors could get a needed offensive boost from Zach LaVine

Zach Lavine has been linked to several teams this season, as the Chicago Bulls have been stuck in limbo for the last few years, always hovering around the Play-In tournament. Tied up with big contracts from the likes of LaVine and Nikola Vucevic has caused discussion on the urge to move on and rebuild.

The 29-year-old 2x All-star Zach Lavine is quietly having one of his best years as a pro. His prolific scoring has always been underrated, as can often be the case on a mediocre team. LaVine is averaging 24 points per game this year while shooting an absurd 44.6% from 3-point range on 7.3 attempts per game.

Lavine's efficiency is off the charts, and his athleticism and ability to create his own shot combine to create something Golden State could desperately need at the moment. LaVine is number one in the NBA in terms of Points Per Possession On ISOs.

Most Points Per Possession On ISOs In The 2024-25 NBA Regular Season (Min. 60 Total ISO Possessions):



1. Zach LaVine — 1.15

2. Kevin Durant — 1.12

3. James Harden — 1.09

4. Kyrie Irving — 1.08

4. Luka Doncic — 1.08

6. Jayson Tatum — 1.07

The numbers regarding teammates' self-created shot-making are historically bad alongside Steph. A whopping 1.2% compared to Kevin Durant's teammates, who are at 56.2%.

1.2% on teammates self-created shot making.



Looking at team shooting off dribble:

Buddy 10/40 on 2pt jumpers

Wiggins 22/70 on 2pt jumpers

Kuminga 21/70 on 2pt jumpers



Run these guys off the line and brick, brick, brick

LaVine has a hefty price tag and is making $43 million this year, while also being under contract until 2027. A back court of Curry and LaVine could be problematic defensively, but the ability to score and score in bunches will be a nightmare to guard.

As the Warriors reportedly mull over whether to make a run at either LaVine or Jimmy Butler, it's the Bulls wing that would likely alleviate many of the team's concerns, and most notably finding an effective back court running mate for Curry.