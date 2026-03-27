Warriors can't escape the storm that is already derailing their future success

Golden State Warriors fans can't even look at the unfortunate disaster this season has been and declare, "Wait until next year!" There's not much remaining hope for what next season will look like, and we're still seven months away from the start of it.

As Anthony Slater of ESPN said on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, the team's two starting wings, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, will at least miss a chunk of next season.

"Talking about these dark times for the Warriors, they now have two players under contract season. One is making $58 million, one making $13.9. Both of their starting wings are going to be out, I would say half to a majority of next season. Next season is, you know, can they have this final grasp with the Steph Curry era?"

Injuries have been the theme of this season for Golden State. As if Butler's torn ACL wasn't bad enough, Moody's torn patellar tendon should've been, but no. Curry hasn't played since the end of January because of runner's knee (and he wants to play again this season if he's able), and the team traded for Kristaps Porziņġis, who struggles to stay on the floor.

For a team that traded for Butler at last year's deadline in hopes of it being the step they needed toward winning another title with Curry, the outlook is even worse than it was before the trade.

Next season doesn't look any better for the Warriors

Golden State will probably be in the mix again for Giannis Antetokounmpo over the summer, that is, if he decides he's not going to extend with Milwaukee. The Warriors' four first-round picks weren't enough to move the Bucks at the deadline, but maybe that will change.

What won't change, though, is that they don't have the young talent they'd need in a deal. Still, a multi-team deal could maybe go in Golden State's favor.

Banking on someone like Giannis to come in and save the Warriors isn't a good idea, and he, too, has dealt with injuries this season. That's not a trend that Golden State could afford to continue into next year.

Let's put Antetokounmpo aside and be realistic here. The Warriors can push to improve the roster this summer, but with Butler and Moody out, they won't be much of a team to fear in the West. There will continue to be questions when those two return. What kind of player will Butler, who will turn 37 in September, be? How much will Moody's injury impact his future? Can Curry stay healthy?

No one should be expecting either player to pick up where they left off. It will take time to get there, if they're even able to.

There are far too many unknowns with Golden State, and that's not what a team that is desperate to win another championship wants to face, but that's the position the Warriors are in.