The speculation about the Golden State Warriors landing LeBron James seemingly grows by the day. While it would be an absolute blockbuster move to pair him with Stephen Curry, the Warriors would have to make another move to double down on it by trading for Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets.

If Golden State wants to double down on players past their prime who are injury-prone, then why now triple or even quadruple down on it? The Warriors should try to build a geriatric All-Star team if they get James, and Durant would be the next logical piece.

Warriors should double-down on LeBron move with Kevin Durant

It’s not like James and Durant are completely washed up at this point in their careers. Just like Curry, they still show flashes of brilliance that remind everyone of the best moments from their younger years, but the problem is they cannot be reliably counted on to stay healthy.

Durant may be a slight exception to that since the 37-year-old played in 78 games for Houston this past regular season, but it’s still risky to think he can do that repeatedly at this stage in his career. His stats have remained remarkably consistent over the years though, proving he can still be very effective when healthy.

There is a question of whether he’d even want to return to Golden State. He and Curry still seems to be on good terms, yet it’s very questionable whether he and Draymond Green would get along. Perhaps Green going to the Rockets as part of a Durant trade would have to happen in order for the 2x Finals MVP to re-join Golden State.

From Houston’s perspective they would probably want Butler in a trade and asking for significant draft capital, especially since Butler is likely going to be out a good chunk of next season as he recovers from his ACL tear.

What about head coach Steve Kerr? Would he really want to coach all of these huge stars where there would be renewed expectations of a title run after he's signaled that he doesn’t see the Warriors being a team that competes for a title every year going forward?

There are so many moving parts to all of this, but if the Warriors do indeed end up signing James then they may as well keep on trying to add aging stars if that’s going to be their strategy. Just adding James wouldn’t be enough to make them a legit contender, but maybe Durant re-entering into the fold as well could make things interesting.