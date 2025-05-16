Warriors' championship veteran is on thin ice after playoff exit

The Golden State Warriors have a difficult decision to make on Kevon Looney in free agency. The three-time NBA champion has played his entire ten-year career with the Dubs. He has been a trusted contributor and occasional starter, but Looney failed to deliver when the Warriors desperately needed size in the 2025 playoffs. Golden State wants to contend and faces several difficult decisions in the months ahead. Looney is one of the many.

He made $8 million this season and heads into unrestricted free agency. Looney wants to remain with the franchise but knows it is not a guarantee. The 6’9 big man is still a bit undersized, and the Warriors need an answer to matchup against Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun, and the other massive big men in the loaded Western Conference.

Bringing back Looney was a no-brainer until now. This is not a Jonathan Kuminga situation. Head coach Steve Kerr loves Looney, but the Dubs need all the talent they can get in this two-year window to try to compete for another ring with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Kevon Looney is on thin ice after the Warriors’ playoff exit

Looney played in all 12 playoff games but averaged just 2.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks in 10.0 minutes per game. That was a steep decline from the 20.7 each night he averaged in the playoffs before this year. The Warriors were outscored by 24 points in his 120 minutes, and the 29-year-old played fewer than six minutes in four of those contests.

By the end of the Timberwolves series, coach Kerr was scrambling for answers at the five. He started Trayce Jackson-Davis, but only played him seven minutes as things quickly failed. With the season on the line, Looney only saw six minutes off the bench, and Golden State was outscored by 11 points with him on the floor.

The only reason to bring him back is his championship experience and history with the franchise. Golden State wants to upgrade their roster this summer. They traded for Jimmy Butler and went all-in on a two-and-a-half-year window. Curry, Green, and Butler all have expiring contracts in 2027. The time is now and paying Looney goes counter to that strategy.

The ice is thin for the veteran big man. His only path to staying in Golden State is accepting a veteran-minimum contract and an end-of-the-bench role. Is he willing? Those are things Looney would have to decide. Kerr would love to have him at his disposal, but that didn’t work this year. Golden State cannot fool themselves into thinking his production will improve moving forward.

Kevon Looney’s free agency is one of many decisions the Golden State Warriors face this offseason. They are set on contending, but can the franchise take another step forward? That is the goal, but it is easier said than done.