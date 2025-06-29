Warriors chance to reunite with former guard just got real after Lonzo Ball trade

The Golden State Warriors were caught sleeping in missing out on Lonzo Ball as an offseason trade target, with the former second overall pick heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in a deal that lands the Chicago Bulls young wing Isaac Okoro.

But even though they missed out on Ball, the trade could still wind up working in the Warriors favor if they are to show interest in reuniting with a former guard entering free agency.

The Warriors could be a fit for Cavs guard Ty Jerome

Ball's arrival in Cleveland almost certainly spells the end for Ty Jerome, with the trade signalling the wide-held assumption that the Cavaliers won't be able to retain the 27-year-old after a breakout season.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Saturday that "the move to acquire Ball is a signal that Cleveland anticipates losing Ty Jerome in free agency."

While there's been no strong reporting of Golden State being interested in a Jerome reunion, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks did list the 6'5" guard as a fit for the franchise in his free agency previous.

It would make some sense given the Warriors don't particularly have a backup point guard to Stephen Curry right now, having spent the last few months of the season essentially letting Jimmy Butler run the second unit as a point forward.

Getting another ball-handler who can create and shoot efficiently from distance would be very useful, with Jerome coming off a year where he finished third in Sixth Man of the Year and averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 51.6% shooting from the floor and an incredibly impressive 43.9% from 3-point range.

Fischer does note that "Jerome is said to be seeking a deal that starts at the full midlevel exception ($14.1 million)." That's likely to price him outside Golden State's price range, but it could be possible depending on what the franchise does with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Jerome is seen as the one that got away for the Warriors, having played one year in the Bay on a two-way contract in 2022-23. He made an impact in averaging 18.1 minutes across 45 games for the franchise, averaging 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 48.8% shooting from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range.

Golden State did tender a qualifying offer to Jerome in the 2023 offseason, but they chose not to match Cleveland's two-year, $5 million contract in a decision they could now look to reverse in free agency two years on.