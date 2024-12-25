Warriors Christmas wish may have been delivered with Jimmy Butler trade update

Just 48 hours after Jimmy Butler appeared likely to remain at the Miami Heat beyond the February 6 trade deadline, there's been another turn in the 35-year-old's future that could have major implications for the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Butler would prefer a trade out of Miami in the coming weeks despite the franchise having won five of their last eight games and sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jimmy Butler has the Warriors as a top trade destination

The lack of a contract extension has led to this point for Butler who can opt out of his $52.4 million player option and become a free agent in the offseason. That would behoove any team that trades for him to offer what might have to be over $50 million per season on a multi-year extension, or risk losing him for nothing just months after relinquishing genuine assets to make a trade happen.

Two teams who could do that are the Warriors and Phoenix Suns, both of who sit on top of Butler's preferred destinations. Either way a trade is sure to impact Golden State -- whether it's they themselves acquiring the 6x All-Star or a Western Conference rival doing so.

Butler reportedly prefers to be traded before the February trade deadline 👀



(via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/DGPMlOWaqh — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 25, 2024

News of Butler's desire to be traded from the Heat could be an early Christmas present for the Warriors who are trying to secure another star player to pair with Stephen Curry. Golden State have ranked 25th in offensive rating over the last 13 games, with the lack of a bonafide second star limiting their scoring firepower as this list of Christmas wishes suggested.

There's still a myriad of hurdles to jump over to make a Butler trade happen, particularly in regard to his $48.8 million salary and the fact the Warriors would have to send out at least four players including starting small forward Andrew Wiggins.

One thing working in Golden State's favor is that Phoenix executing a deal for Butler appears even more difficult. While the Suns do have Bradley Beal's massive contract to match salaries, it would not only require the Heat (or a third team) to be willing to take on Beal, but also for the 31-year-old to agree to the deal given he's one of only two players in the entire league to hold a full no-trade clause.

The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers later on Wednesday, but a new battle may have emerged on Christmas when it comes to they and the Suns duelling to potentially acquire Butler before the deadline.