Warriors send clear message to Draymond Green with Kristaps Porzingis move

Reports of the Golden State Warriors progressing toward a new contract with veteran center Kristaps Porzingis sends a clear message to Draymond Green when it comes to the order of importance this offseason.

Green is in a slightly different situation to Porzingis considering his relationship with the franchise and the fact he holds a player option for next season, yet there's been no indication that he and the Warriors are in talks on a new deal that would deliver the 36-year-old longer term security, while giving the team a lower annual cap hit.

Kristaps Porzingis update sends clear message to Draymond Green

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported on Thursday that there is growing momentum on a new deal with Porzingis. Not only was there no reporting on talks between Green and the franchise, but Slater actually mentioned that it was now more likely that the veteran forward would pick up his $27.6 million player option.

Perhaps this is simply a case of the Warriors knowing where they stand with Green (and vice-versa), and that there's no need to have the same level of urgency as with Porzingis who's only been with the team for a few months.

Yet the increased likelihood of picking up the player option suggests there's been very few contract discussions, and that there's not expected to be many before Green has to decide one way or the other by June 29.

Would the potential lack of discussions be front office or Green-related? While this is purely speculation, the Warriors could show little interest in negotiations because they want to push Green into picking up his player option, making him a potential trade candidate on an expiring contract.

However, Green is still important in everything Golden State want to do, including their attempt to sign superstar forward LeBron James which would require the former Defensive Player of the Year to take the sort of pay cut that doesn't seem forthcoming at this stage.

Kristaps Porzingis is more valuable on-court piece than Draymond Green

Perhaps this is just over-thinking everything, and really all it comes down to is the on-court value of the respective players. Porzingis may come with availability issues, but his offensive skillset is badly needed for a team that will start next season without Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors also don't have an open avenue to acquiring another starting level center if Porzingis leaves, as opposed to the forward spots where Gui Santos proved himself as a potential long-term player at the four if his development continues.

Whatever the reasoning, Slater's reporting suggests the Warriors are prioritizing Porzingis' future over Green despite his stature as a 4x champion, 4x All-Star and a legend of the franchise.