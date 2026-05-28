Warriors already have Collin Sexton alternative just sitting on their roster

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to Collin Sexton ahead of free agency, but the franchise may already have a younger and cheaper alternative to the 27-year-old sitting on their roster.

LJ Cryer isn't the exact type of player that Sexton is, but the two share some obvious similarities when it comes to their physical build and position as the Warriors seek more point guard options to support Stephen Curry.

LJ Cryer could be obvious alternative to Collin Sexton

After going undrafted last year, Cryer played for the Warriors in Summer League and eventually signed a two-way contract with the franchise at the start of December. Injuries over the final months of the season, including to Curry, gifted Cryer an opportunity that he certainly made the most of despite Golden State's struggles as a team.

Cryer averaged over 16 minutes in 18 appearances during his rookie year, averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist on 39.4% shooting from 3-point range (on over five attempts). He was evidently the team's best shooter while the Curry brothers were on the sidelines, giving them a level of shot-making the Warriors completely lacked elsewhere.

The 24-year-old isn't the same level of downhill attacker that Sexton is, but he is a higher volume 3-point shooter despite the Bulls guard sitting at a very respectable 38.9% from beyond the arc on his career.

Given they're undersized from a height standpoint, both are going to have limitations from a defensive standpoint. Yet just like Sexton, Cryer has a sturdy frame that suggests he can be more competitive defensively than what his 6'1" height would suggest.

Warriors must retain LJ Cryer on a two-way contract

While Cryer might not have done enough to warrant consideration on the main roster next season, he's certainly worth retaining on a two-way contract. Given he's an older prospect with five years of collegiate experience, and based on what he displayed late in his rookie year, he could step into an occasional role when Curry is out resting or injured.

The question may then become whether it's worth having both Cryer and Sexton as undersized guards on the roster, or whether they should look at a different, bigger ball-handling option as part of their backcourt combination?

How serious the Warriors may be in Sexton will ultimately depend on what he's commanding in free agency, but the the front office shouldn't be bidding too high knowing they've got another small guard who could make an impact next season.