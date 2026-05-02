The status of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is still very much in the air for next season. While he met with Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy and reportedly had a productive meeting this week, nothing is yet to be settled.

Both sides are trying to make sure they’re aligned with one another and some recent reporting from Monte Poole revealed an interesting condition that the front office wants if Kerr returns. According to Poole, they want to see Kerr hold players accountable more including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Warriors front office's 'accountability' demand is a head-scratcher

That’s an interesting precondition and may reveal that the front office feels the veterans have been given too long of a leash.

That makes sense to a certain extent when it comes to Green. His fiery nature can certainly get both him and the team into trouble, but it’s largely been tolerated over the years because the team has continued to win and he’s continued to play at a high level.

We saw some regression from Green last season though, and the team finished well below .500. Maybe they want Kerr to do a better job of reining Green in if he gets out of line.

Including Curry in that is interesting as well. The 2x MVP missed a lot of last season due to injury, but when on the court was still his usual self. There hasn't been any drop off in his game, making it fascinating that the front office seemingly feels like he needs to be held accountable as well.

Curry seems to do a pretty good job of demanding a lot out of himself. While his laid back attitude and smile might suggest otherwise, he's an absolute killer and competitor on the court. He wouldn’t have come back from his knee injury if he didn’t love to compete and win.

Perhaps the front office thinks he should be called out more when he turns the ball over or makes careless mistakes. Kerr has always been willing to call Curry out for sloppy mistakes and at this point turnovers and occasional carelessness are simply part of Curry’s game. He was able to overcome them more when he was younger and had a better supporting cast, but now the turnovers are more difficult to come back from with a much smaller margin for error.

In all, it’s just odd that this is reportedly something that has come up as a concern for Joe Lacob, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office.