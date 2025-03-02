Warriors considering frustrating Jonathan Kuminga injury move

The Golden State Warriors appear to be continuing to push back a return date for Jonathan Kuminga, with the 22-year-old having been out since January 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kuminga suffered a nasty ankle sprain that was always going to result in some weeks on the sidelines, but his extended absence is leaving Warrior fans frustrated as they anticipate a return for the talented forward.

Jonathan Kuminga could still miss multiple more games

Saturday's game in Philadelphia is Kuminga's 26th straight absence, though there was optimism on a return against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday thanks to a report from Anthony Slater of the Athletic on Thursday.

However, Kuminga could still miss multiple more games according to ESPN's Shams Charania, with Golden State reportedly considering waiting until the end of their road-trip before reintegrating the 22-year-old.

"It's unlikely to be Monday in Charlotte. They have three more games on this road-trip before they return home. I'm told the Warriors are considering waiting until next weekend when they're back at home for his return," Charania said on Saturday.

The Warriors will face the Hornets on Monday, the New York Knicks in the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday before returning home to face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

That means Kuminga's absence could extend to over a third of the season, with nearly 30 games a long time for an ankle sprain. Clearly the Warriors are remaining patient and making sure Kuminga is 110% going into his return, with that conservatism likely helped by the team's current good form.

However, Kuminga's absence could be exacerbated by a back issue for Jimmy Butler who's missing Saturday's game against the 76ers with back spasms. The 6x All-Star was previously quiet with just five points against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, leaving Stephen Curry to pick up the slack with an extraordinary 56 points in a comeback victory.

Kuminga's ongoing absence leaves less time for the former seventh overall pick to return and make an impression ahead of his impending free agency in the offseason. He could command over $30 million per year, though that could be in jeopardy the longer this injury lingers.

It also leaves less time for the Warriors to reintegrate one of their key pieces, with Kuminga having not yet played with their newest star in Butler or impressive rookie center Quinten Post.