Warriors can convince LeBron James with blockbuster Klay Thompson reunion trade

The Washington Wizards, at least for the moment, don't appear willing to trade Anthony Davis, meaning the Golden State Warriors may need to get creative with another move to entice LeBron James into signing as a free agent.

Could the Warriors go out and reunite with Klay Thompson in a trade that also lands James' former championship teammate in Kyrie Irving, before signing the 41-year-old superstar forward himself? It's highly unlikely, but it's technically possible and should at least be explored by the Warriors amid their current James pursuit.

Warriors can convince LeBron with trade for Klay and Kyrie

Davis has been the player most linked to James' free agency in recent weeks, but there's also been some speculation over Irving and the pair potentially reuniting at the Cleveland Cavaliers who many still see as the favorites for the four-time MVP.

Much like Jimmy Butler, Irving is coming off a torn ACL and hasn't played since the start of March last year, but should be ready for opening night after the Dallas Mavericks took a conservative approach towards the end of last season.

Instead of looking at trading Butler and picks for Davis, perhaps Golden State should turn their attention to using that package for Irving and Thompson whose contracts combine to match perfectly with Butler's $56.8 million expiring salary.

We know the Mavericks are open to trading Thompson and the Warrior legend has even expressed a desire to return to the franchise in the past week. James is a free agent and could sign on the minimum, leaving the only real difficulty being trying to convince Dallas to part ways with Irving for the injured Butler -- tough but not impossible depending on how many picks Golden State are willing to offer.

Warriors could assemble star cast from 2016 NBA Finals

Irving and James famously went against Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in multiple NBA Finals last decade, including in 2016 when the Cavaliers duo led their team to an historic comeback from 3-1 down.

Having them all assemble on the same team 10 years on would be wild and make for box office viewing. Would it make sense on the court? Curry and Irving would make for a small, defensively-challenged backcourt, but they'd also be impossible to guard when you throw in James' playmaking and downhill scoring, the floor-spacing of veteran big men Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, and the elite shooting of Thompson off the bench.

Davis might still be the most obvious and realistic option, particularly if we get closer to his extension-eligibility on August 6 and James is still yet to make his decision. However, the Warriors may otherwise need to explore other moves, and a blockbuster trade for Irving and Thompson would surely be enough for James to get on board with.