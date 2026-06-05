Warriors can finally correct Jonathan Kuminga draft mistake five years later

Nearly five years ago the Golden State Warriors sat on the clock and with a decision to make at the 2021 NBA Draft. Take Jonathan Kuminga or Franz Wagner with the seventh overall pick?

The Warriors ultimately chose the former, proving a mistake but one they may finally be able to correct this month with a player in Karim Lopez who, rather ironically, has been compared to Wagner for his versatile skillset from the forward position.

Warriors can correct Jonathan Kuminga mistake with Karim Lopez

Wagner has dealt with injuries and appeared in only 34 games for the Orlando Magic this season, but he's nonetheless turned into a player Golden State could have desperately done with over recent years, and someone who could've bridged their two-timeline plan in a way Kuminga and James Wiseman couldn't.

In large contrast to Kuminga, the German's high IQ and passing would have blended well in Steve Kerr's system, with Wagner holding career averages of 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

Could the Warriors now develop a similar player in Lopez who Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the franchise taking 11th overall in his latest mock draft?

"Age, NBL production, a 6'8", 221-pound frame and expanding versatility could suggest Karim Lopez can offer both effective, immediate minutes and long-term upside," Wasserman writes. "He'd be a good fit for teams that have available roles and see a valuable archetype with Lopez's potential to provide physicality at the 4, spot-up shooting and ball-screen playmaking."

Golden State could certainly have an immediete role available for a forward type like Lopez, having lost Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to long-term knee injuries that will see them miss a significant portion of next season.

Karim Lopez also compared to possible Warriors target

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports also compares Lopez to a less athletic version of Aaron Gordon, with the Denver Nuggets forward proposed as a possible trade target for the Warriors if their conference rival wants to adjust their roster and manage the payroll this summer.

A result of someone similar to Wagner or Gordon would be an excellent outcome for Golden State at the 11th pick, albeit the latter took some time to develop and eventually find the right role after starting his career at the Magic.

Lopez averaged 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 block and 0.9 steals per game over his two years in the NBL, shooting 48% from the floor but only 31.8% from 3-point range.