As the Golden State Warriors await a resolution to their lingering Jonathan Kuminga saga, it appears that their late offseason efforts will be focused on bringing in veteran players to help bolster their relatively thin backcourt.

One of these targets, Gary Payton II, would be an excellent fit to return to the roster, a move that, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, was likely only made possible by the unfortunate departure of veteran center Kevon Looney.

With most of their finances tied up in their veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, the Warriors certainly have needed to make some tough calls this offseason, but the return of Payton could represent a silver lining in the team's most heartbreaking move this year.

Kevon Looney's departure could be what makes Gary Payton II's return possible

As Looney signed with the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract and Payton entered unrestricted free agency, it appeared as though Golden State would be losing two beloved veterans this offseason.

Yet, as free agency wore on and Payton remained unsigned, rumors arose that the team had a strong interest in bringing him back if the market fell in their favor. Poole, in speaking on the team's interest in Payton, said that "[Payton] is in play more than he was at the start of free agency. What changed in [his] favor is that [Looney] got paid... After the 2022 championship, the Warriors basically came to the decision that they could only keep one of those guys that next season, and [Payton] got paid so Looney came back. I think it's the reverse this time."

Payton, through 62 games last season, was a major piece in Golden State's rotation, averaging 6.5 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 57.4% from the field.

Now, along with a crop of guards including De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry and Malcolm Brogdon, Payton is among those rumored to be in play to sign with the Warriors this offseason. While these guards, especially Melton, all provide versatile skill-sets, Payton presents both a deep knowledge of the team's system and a propensity to make high-energy, winning plays when they need them most.

Although Looney's departure was likely inevitable as a result of the ascension of Quinten Post and the team's ongoing hunt for a starting center, Payton's return on a veteran minimum makes perfect sense.

Therefore, while Looney's departure was a tragic moment for fans of Golden State, it may have opened the door for one of the team's most important signings this offseason.