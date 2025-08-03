Warriors could make the sneakiest signing of the offseason if surging rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors have looked to maximize their roster around their veteran core this offseason, their funds have been limited by the cost of their current roster, and rumors have swirled around their primary targets: De'Anthony Melton and Al Horford.

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, forward Khris Middleton of the Washington Wizards is a buyout candidate this offseason, and the Warriors could take advantage of the situation by bringing in the veteran on a cheap contract.

Although it is uncertain whether Middleton will become available, if Golden State is able to bring a presence as effective as Middleton into their rotation it would be one of the sneakiest signings of the offseason.

Khris Middleton could be a potential target for the Warriors

After parts of 11 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Middleton was shockingly dealt to the Wizards in the middle of last season as a result of the Bucks' tenuous cap situation. While it was an unfortunate way for the relationship to end, Middleton performed well in Washington, averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists through 14 games with the Wizards.

However, now that Washington has evidently decided to move forward with their young core, having also moved on from veteran guard Smart, Middleton could be the next in line for a buyout.

Multiple contending teams are monitoring Khris Middleton’s future with the Wizards.



On a $33.3 million expiring contract, plus an extensive injury history, teams are not willing to offer notable compensation in a trade.



Middleton is a strong buyout candidate at some point. pic.twitter.com/9m9V8Sxs6C — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 31, 2025

Middleton, who is on the final year of a three-year, $93 million extension he originally signed with Milwaukee, would bring an instant veteran presence to Golden State's frontcourt, shoring up some of the uncertainties surrounding young wing Moses Moody.

Moreover, the Warriors owe a roughly combined $140 million to their trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green next season, limiting their options on the market to players on relatively cheap contracts.

Therefore, although Horford and Melton have been heavily rumored to be the organization's two primary targets this offseason, the front office could easily pivot if given an opportunity such as signing Middleton.

At just 33, Middleton would bring a relatively young presence to the Warriors' rotation, which will have four starters over the age of 35 if Horford is brought in.

With Middleton's value at a career low, it is likely that the organization could bring him in on a veteran minimum contract were he to be bought out by the Wizards.

Therefore, although he has a concerning injury history over the past few seasons, Golden State could certainly take a flier on Middleton as they attempt to build out their roster as at little a cost as possible.