Warriors could regain defensive star at best possible time

With a massive 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors now sit at the fifth-seed in the Western Conference. Now, as a back-to-back matchup against the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers loom, they stand a chance of moving as high as the third-seed before the weekend is up.

As it stands, they face this brutal stretch without the aid of vital veteran guard Gary Payton II who tore a ligament in his thumb in Golden State's brutal loss against the Miami Heat last week.

However, an encouraging update issued today by the team makes it seem that Payton will be back sooner rather than later -- a massive development for a team that needs all the intensity and perimeter defense it can get.

Warriors deliver big update on Gary Payton II

When Payton's injury was first announced, there was severe doubt regarding his ability to return for the remainder of the regular season, leaving his status for the Warriors' unlikely run to the playoffs in question.

The team has now announced though that while Payton will not play on Thursday night against the Lakers, he is making good progress in rehabbing his injury and is considered day-to-day moving forward.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II, who suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb during Golden State’s game at Miami on March 25, is making good progress. He will not play in tonight’s game against the Lakers and will be considered day-to-day moving forward. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 3, 2025

While Golden State has players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody that could contribute to fill the gap left by Payton's absence, Payton's pure defensive presence, and his ability to make winning plays, are almost irreplaceable in the team's rotation.

In the nine games prior to his most recent injury, Payton was also contributing significantly on offense, averaging 11.3 points and shooting an uncharacteristically high 54.5% from the 3-point line.

The Warriors will face a flurry of star guards over the remainder of the season for whom Payton's presence will be necessary to limit their effectiveness. Across the team's last six games following Thursday night's Lakers matchup, they will see the likes of Jamal Murray, Jalen Green, Devin Booker and James Harden.

Golden State has remained relatively strong defensively in Payton's absence, posting a 106.2 defensive rating over their last three games despite allowing 68 first-half points to the Grizzlies.

Yet with the Western Conference playoff race as tight as it is, with only two wins separating the third and eighth-seed, the Warriors will need every ounce of Payton's intensity as they attempt to earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

While it is not yet certain exactly when Payton will return to the rotation, even the smallest step forward in his recovery is a huge win for the Warriors.