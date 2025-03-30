Jonathan Kuminga shows positive development at crucial time for Warriors

Since returning to the Golden State Warriors' rotation from a long injury layoff, Jonathan Kuminga's fit in the team's new offensive structure has been uncertain.

As a highly-athletic, score-first forward, Kuminga's game does not necessarily align with the team's current vision, which centers around Stephen Curry and the Warriors' newest star in Jimmy Butler.

Following his return from a lengthy 31-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Kuminga is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists off the bench. However, prior to his injury, Kuminga was having a career year on this previously scoring-bereft Golden State team, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Even in Stephen Curry's two-game absence, Kuminga did not necessarily get a full opportunity to figure out how his offensive game translates into this new iteration of them team. Yet with Gary Payton II now out indefinitely with a torn ligament in his left thumb, Kuminga has shown developments that are a good sign for the Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga is a boost to the Warriors' defense at the right time

Following Payton's injury, head coach Steve Kerr expressed a desire for Kuminga to take on more of the defensive role the team has envisioned for him throughout his career. Yet throughout this season, Kuminga's willingness to take on a lesser offensive role has clearly been a source of strife between him and the organization.

Kuminga, who is approaching restricted free agency this offseason, sees himself as a star player and, at times, shows flashes of such potential. But with nine games remaining in the regular season and Golden State in a tight race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the 22-year-old must now do whatever it takes to help his team win.

The Warriors are now missing Payton's intensity and defensive presence, and if Kuminga is able to compensate for some of this loss in addition to his offensive performance, it could be a massive development for the team.

In Golden State's win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, Kuminga posted seven defensive rebounds (his most since the December 30th game against the Cleveland Cavaliers) accompanied by one steal in a much improved performance.

While Kuminga's 109.5 defensive rating on the season places him firmly in the middle of the pack on this roster defensively, he has the height and athleticism to be a force on the glass.

In their brutal losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, the Warriors were out-rebounded handily, with multiple uncontested offensive rebounds turning the tide of those games. Kuminga's willingness to make these winning plays could make the difference through this final stretch of the regular season.

While Kuminga's future with the franchise is uncertain, his performance in Payton's absence will certainly be a factor in his free agency, and a continued performance like we saw against the Pelicans could shape his worth to the team profoundly.