Warriors laughing as Western Conference foe plunges into uncertainty

The Golden State Warriors just got an unexpected assist from a team currently two and a half games ahead of them in the standings. On Friday, the Grizzlies announced they parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins with two weeks left in the regular season.

The timing of the decision has been rightfully called into question. Why did Memphis decide to fire Jenkins now rather than wait until the offseason? Or why didn't it happen during the All-Star break? It's not like the Grizzlies' season will end on April 13. Memphis is a playoff team. Well, at least for now.

Golden State is currently outside the top six, meaning that if the season ended today, the Warriors would have to win a game in the Play-In Tournament to advance to the first round. The Grizzlies falling down the standings amid the chaos would help the Warriors.

Warriors could snatch Grizzlies' playoff spot in West after Jenkins firing

Memphis has the ninth-toughest remaining strength of schedule in the league, with matchups against Boston, Denver, the Lakers, and Golden State coming up. The Grizzlies are already on a losing skid, dropping four of their last five. Maybe that factored into the decision to move on from Jenkins.

Ja Morant hasn't played since March 14 with a hamstring strain. Jenkins said on Wednesday that the star guard is day-to-day and progressing well. His return to the lineup will give Memphis a much-needed boost, but will it be enough to overcome a coaching shift at the end of the season?

Warriors fans don't have to wait long to get another look at the Grizzlies, as they'll be in Memphis on Tuesday. Morant could be back for that one.

Golden State has gotten off to a rocky start on its road trip, dropping its first two games against Atlanta and Miami. Steph Curry missed both losses with a pelvic contusion and is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup in New Orleans. He went through a six-minute team scrimmage on Thursday, and Steve Kerr said he's "optimistic" the superstar will return.

Between Curry's looming return and Memphis making a decision that could derail its season, the Warriors could jump back into the top six.