Warriors could reunite two former Celtics in major free agency signings

Having not made a single move since the start of free agency over three weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors still have a host of moves to make once the Jonathan Kuminga domino eventually falls.

Part of their potential free agency signings could see the reunion of two former teammates at the Boston Celtics, with the Warriors having shown interest in veteran duo Al Horford and now Malcolm Brogdon.

The Warriors could reunite Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon

Horford has been the biggest name linked to the Warriors since before free agency even begun. While no confirmed signing has taken place much to the frustration of Golden State fans, there's been no indication that the 39-year-old will end up anywhere other than the Bay Area.

NBA insider Marc Stein reiterated that on Sunday night, with the wide-held belief that the Warriors have hand-shake agreements in place with Horford and former guard De'Anthony Melton.

We are indeed three full weeks into free agency now, but I still expect Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton to wind up in Golden State when their signing commitments are made public and official," Stein wrote.

Interest in Brogdon has more so emerged in recent days, perhaps stemming from the fact that Golden State missed out on multi-time All-Stars Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard who signed with the L.A. Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers last week.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported late last week that Golden State are one of multiple teams still interested in Brogdon, while Brett Siegel of Clutch Points heard the 32-year-old linked to the franchise during his time on the ground in Las Vegas for summer league.

Horford's time with the Celtics has been memorable, including winning his long-awaited first championship with the franchise last year. Brogdon's time in Boston was much more short-lived, but it also represents one of the best seasons of his career from an individual and team standpoint.

After losing to the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics traded for Brogdon who accepted a sixth-man role following years of starting for the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. He immediately thrived, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on an efficient 48.4% shooting from the floor and career-best 44.4% from 3-point range.

Brogdon subsequently won Sixth Man of the Year as Boston reached a 57-25 record and the second-seed in the Eastern Conference, while Horford also coincidentally shot a career-high 44.6% from beyond the arc in the same season.

It remains to be seen whether the Warriors will add both Horford and Brogdon, but there will at least be a sense of familiarity if both were to arrive to training camp together in October.