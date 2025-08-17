Warriors could take advantage of Thunder's success by poaching young player

As the Golden State Warriors look ahead to a time where superstar Stephen Curry will have retired, it seems as though, unfortunately, a full-blown rebuild will be in order.

While it will be an incredibly difficult task to revitalize an organization that has for so long centered around one player, they could have the opportunity to take advantage of a rival's success, as it is probable that the Oklahoma City Thunder will have trouble extending young guard Cason Wallace at the expiration of his rookie contract.

Wallace, 21, played a significant role in the Thunder's championship run last season, but, as a result of the team's long-term commitments to its stars, there could be an undeniable opportunity available for the Warriors in just two offseasons.

Cason Wallace could have a Kuminga-like impasse when it's time for him to be extended

Wallace, through two seasons with Oklahoma City, has already cemented himself as one of the most important pieces on his team's roster. In his first season, he made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, capitalizing on his effective bench minutes for the best team in the Western Conference.

Moreover, in his second season, he took a large stride forward, averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while getting significant time as the starting shooting guard for a championship-caliber team.

While his shooting percentages took a dip as he took on more usage, Wallace still projects as a reliable ball-handler and capable defender, meaning that his value will likely skyrocket as he continues to develop.

Yet, the Thunder have already seen some of the resultant constraints of their success this offseason. They signed MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a behemoth four-year, $272 million contract extension that will begin in 2027. Moreover, they also both signed both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams to five-year, $240 million rookie contract extensions.

With a roughly combined $750 million granted to their big three until 2031, it is quite possible that the organization will have great difficulty in retaining their other young players, such as Wallace, when the time comes.

Although Wallace does not have the scoring potential that Kuminga does, his role on such a juggernaut of a team will likely place him in high-demand when he hits restricted free agency in 2027.

While it is impossible to know what sort of spot the Warriors will be in as an organization at that time, it is likely that they will be seeking an influx of young talent as their larger contracts begin to come off their books. Therefore, Wallace could be a perfect sign-and-trade, or offer sheet, candidate for Golden State when the time comes.