The Golden State Warriors prioritized a reunion with De'Anthony Melton over a move for Anfernee Simons in free agency, owing to the belief that he's a "more versatile and effective perimeter defender and pairs well with Stephen Curry," according to ESPN's Anthony Slater back in July.

The problem is Curry is out of the lineup and the Warriors are legitimately inept offensively, leaving their Melton-Simons choice as a terrible one for the time being given the two-time MVP is still set to miss multiple games.

Anfernee Simons would have been more beneficial during non-Curry stretch

Golden State's decision not to prioritize more offensive insurance is now coming back to significantly bite them during this current five-game winning streak, particularly when it was inevitable that a 38-year-old Curry was going to miss time during the season.

Melton is averaging just 7.2 points and 3.0 assists during this five-game losing streak, shooting a paltry 31.6% from the floor and 30.8% from three-point range. He's also committing 2.2 turnovers per game, and the Warriors have been outscored by 76 in his 108 minutes on the floor.

As we saw at the end of last season, Melton simply isn't able to easily scale up into a bigger role while being efficient and positively impactful. He's a solid role player when you put Curry and eventually Jimmy Butler alongside him, but like many of his teammates, the value falls away when he's asked to be something more.

This is where a player like Simons would have been interesting as an offensive insurance measure. Perhaps he wouldn't have fit with Curry as well as Melton does -- albeit that may be worth of debate -- but he'd provide much more of an offensive boost when the franchise superstar is out.

Anfernee Simons is enjoying strong season in Philadelphia

Simons ultimately joined the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, having done so well before LeBron James' decision to head there in late July. The 76ers are so stacked offensively that Simons actually becomes a little redundant, but he's enjoying a strong season nonetheless.

The 27-year-old is averaging 10.1 points per game on 41.1% three-point shooting. They don't sound like thrilling numbers necessarily, but the point scoring would almost assuredly go up at the Warriors where he wouldn't be stuck behind multiple stars -- at least not at this point.

The Warriors will hope they can finally get healthy and Melton can ultimately prove the right choice, but it's not difficult to think Simons would have been a better move for this very moment.