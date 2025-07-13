Warriors deliver Brandin Podziemski a brutal reality with latest free agency reports

Brandin Podziemski spoke about improving his shot-making and becoming a reliable third scorer during Friday's summer league broadcast, but it remains to be seen whether he'll actually get that opportunity entering his third season with the Golden State Warriors.

Podziemski started in 34 of his last 35 games (including the playoffs) to end his second year, while also shooting 43.8% from 3-point range and being a +150 in cumulative plus-minus after the All-Star break.

Yet despite those numbers, recent free agency reports suggest the Warriors are far from content with their shooting guard position and Podziemski being a starter entering next season.

The Warriors are chasing multiple shooting guards in free agency

As Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency continues to drag on into summer league, the Warriors continue to be linked to a number of players remaining on the market, many of which would fill roles in the back court.

Speculation of a reunion between Golden State and De'Anthony Melton has ramped up in recent days, with NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reporting on Saturday that the Warriors are "overwhelming favorites" to sign the 27-year-old and veteran center Al Horford.

"As The Stein Line first reported earlier this week, Golden State has emerged as a strong contender to bring back swingman De'Anthony Melton after their first partnership lasted only six games thanks to a season-ending knee tear Melton sustained last November," Stein and Fischer wrote on Saturday.

Melton may be coming off a long-term ACL injury, but he would almost immediately pose a threat to Podziemski's starting role. In two games as a starter before his untimely injury, Melton averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals on 50% shooting from 3-point range as Golden State won back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

Melton's point of attack defense and 3-point shooting was a clear fit next to Stephen Curry in the back court, not to mention he'll be motivated to build his value for a major payday in 12 months time.

On top of Melton, the Warriors have reported interest in 3x All-Star Bradley Beal once he finalizes a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns. The 32-year-old is expected to land with the pacific rival L.A. Clippers, but Golden State's interest is nonetheless telling of how they view their shooting guard position.

Throw in speculation of Seth Curry finally joining his brother at the Warriors and that's a trio of shooting guards who are currently linked to the franchise. Even if Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office only land one of them, it's still presents a brutal reality for Podziemski who will need a big training camp and preseason to retain his starting role.