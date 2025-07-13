Warriors should make brutal free agency decision Stephen Curry will hate

The idea of the Curry brothers playing together has surfaced regularly over recent years, but right now might be as realistic a time as any given Seth remains an unrestricted free agent.

Noise is getting louder about the potential of the younger Curry teamming up with his brother at the Warriors, but does it actually make sense for the franchise as they look to finalize their roster over the coming weeks?

The Warriors might be better deciding against a move for Seth Curry

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area recently asked Seth about a potential move to Golden State this offseason, and he certainly wasn't in the mood for shutting down the idea.

"Steph would love me to come over there and play with them, the fans show me a lot of love at all times, the family would love it. I’ve always embraced the Warriors and their system and love the way they play, and you never know what could happen," Curry said.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also speculated a potential move to the Warriors on Saturday, identifying Curry and Ben Simmons as two names he's heard mentioned in regard to the franchise while at summer league in Las Vegas.

Yet beyond the family ties and obvious enjoyment Steph would get from playing with his brother, signing Seth might not be the best use of a roster spot from a Warrior perspective.

As Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported on Saturday, Golden State are "overwhelming favorites" to reunite with former guard De'Anthony Melton in free agency. That would add another guard to the mix, giving Steve Kerr a quartet of the older Curry, Melton, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield.

Moses Moody is also capable of playing in the back court, albeit he's seemingly slid up a position or two in recent times. There might be enough shooting among all these options, but perhaps not enough point-of-attack defense beyond Melton who's coming off a long-term ACL injury.

That could lead the Warriors into re-signing Gary Payton II who has been around the summer league squad in recent days as a potential hint that the beloved veteran could be back. Then you've got 6'4" guard Will Richard, Golden State's recent second-round pick, who has been the most impressive player in an otherwise rough summer league so far for the team.

Between all these options, is there really room for another guard who might just be a situational player? There's no doubting Seth's 3-point shooting after a year in which he shot a career-high 45.6% from beyond the arc, but it might not be exactly what the Warriors need.

If Steph desperately wants his younger brother on the roster, then it's probably something you do for the greatest player in franchise history. But if that isn't the case, then Golden State might be best exploring more size and options in the front court instead.