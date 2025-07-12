Warriors hint at surprise free agency signing after losing Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors played their first game at summer league in Las Vegas on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, but it might be about who's around the team that's just as intriguing as the games themselves.

After losing Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans and with Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency holding up other moves, there's a significant watch on how the Warriors will fill out the remainder of their roster.

The Warriors may have hinted at bringing back Gary Payton II

After letting Looney walk to the Pelicans without even providing a competitive offer, there was a thought that Golden State would also be ready to move on from veteran guard Gary Payton II.

That's even more the case when you consider that the Warriors have drafted a 6'4" guard in Will Richard and reportedly have strong interest in a reunion with De'Anthony Melton, but it seems as if the franchise may still bring Payton back as an unrestricted free agent.

According to Joseph Dycus of the Mercury News on Friday, Payton and fellow free agent Pat Spencer have joined contracted trio Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis in being around and working out with the summer league squad.

Warriors vets Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post and Trayce-Jackson Davis were also working out with the team.



Payton's presence around the team is an interesting development, leading to the question of whether that would indeed be the case if they were expecting to lose the 32-year-old in free agency. Is there a handshake agreement already in place, but one that can't become official until the Kuminga situtation is resolved?

It's hard to see the Warriors wanting to bring Payton back while bringing in Richard, Melton and also showing interest in the veteran star duo of Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. In saying that, point of attack defense is a need on the roster and relying on an injury-prone Melton coming off a torn ACL is fraught with danger.

Spencer's presence is also fascinating given Golden State failed to tender a qualifying offer to the 29-year-old. Spencer is still eligible for a two-way contract next season, but the chances of that might stem from the development of fellow point guard Taran Armstrong across the course of summer league and the offseason.

Armstrong was one of the rare positives for the Warriors in their opening game in Las Vegas, with the 23-year-old recording 10 points, three rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the 106-73 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.